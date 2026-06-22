Business Round-Up: How Emerging Indian Brands Are Creating New Opportunities Across Industries

India, June 22 —

From destination-led real estate and experiential hospitality to scalable food brands, wellness innovation, and consumer lifestyle products, a new generation of Indian businesses is reshaping traditional industries through differentiated offerings, stronger consumer insights, and category-first thinking. This week’s round-up highlights brands that are building momentum by addressing evolving consumer preferences across sectors.

Trusmile Labs Is Reimagining Oral Care Through Purpose-Built Daily Routines

Consumers are becoming more aware of what goes into their everyday care products, creating space for brands that combine science, routine design, and clear formulation logic. Trusmile Labs is responding to this shift with what it describes as India’s first smart AM/PM oral care system.

The brand has introduced separate formulations tailored for morning and nighttime oral care needs. Morning Energy wakes up your smile with long-lasting freshness and fluoride-based enamel support, while Night Recovery is designed for gentle nighttime brushing and recovery-focused care, powered by probiotics and xylitol.

By encouraging consumers to view oral care as a structured daily wellness routine rather than a one-size-fits-all habit, Trusmile Labs is helping shape a new conversation within preventive oral health.

Dosa Is Taking Over India’s Food Scene, and NGPL Is Quietly Building the Tech Behind the Country’s Biggest Culinary Brands

For three consecutive years, data from food delivery giants Swiggy and Zomato has confirmed an undeniable shift: the humble dosa has transcended its breakfast roots to become one of India’s most ordered all-day dishes. As South Indian cuisine takes absolute control of the national food scene, a silent operational revolution is happening back-of-house. Bengaluru-based Novartous Global Private Limited (NGPL) has emerged as the foundational force driving this scale, quietly engineering the back-end culinary solutions that power the country’s largest food brands and commercial kitchens.

The traditional method of commercial batter preparation is, at its core, an unpredictable gamble. Kitchens across the country still rely on a fragile sequence of overnight soaking, manual morning grinding, and volatile atmospheric fermentation. It is a workflow where a single spike in ambient temperature or the absence of a lone, skilled batter-maker can cause an entire menu to collapse before the lunch rush even begins. For major corporations and rapidly expanding food chains managing tight margins, this lack of predictability represents a significant operational vulnerability.

Recognizing this systemic bottleneck, NGPL has engineered a solution specifically designed to transition the hospitality industry away from manual dependency through a revolutionary powder format. By utilizing proprietary dry-milling technology, they have created a commercial-grade premix where kitchen staff simply need to add water for the batter to be instantly ready. This breakthrough completely eliminates the cumbersome, messy, and labor-intensive process of traditional grinding, while also solving the heavy inventory wastages typically associated with short-shelf-life frozen batters.

Unlike consumer retail products simply repackaged in bulk, this HoReCa-grade formulation was built from the ground up for the rigors of high-volume commercial environments, ensuring uniform texture and reliable fermentation behavior. For restaurant operators, cloud kitchen networks, and hospitality groups, this shift in food technology addresses long-standing operational headaches. By integrating this standardized powder, kitchens can completely eliminate overnight preparation times and remove their reliance on specialized labor. The day-to-day variables that typically alter food quality are neutralized, ensuring that regional specialties like Benne Dosa, Thatte Idli, and Crispy Vada taste identical across different cooking shifts and changing staff.

Ultimately, the true value of this culinary evolution lies in its capacity for seamless scalability. Whether a company is operating a single neighborhood outlet or expanding a franchise across fifty cities, the engineered batter performs consistently across the board. As India’s top food brands face rising input costs and fierce competition, NGPL provides the hidden infrastructure that makes national expansion possible.

More information regarding these commercial culinary solutions can be found at novartousglobal.com

Adorable Bliss Is Democratizing Premium Fragrance Experiences For Indian Women

As India’s beauty and personal care market continues to evolve, fragrance is emerging as a key category driven by self-expression and affordable luxury. Adorable Bliss is tapping into this opportunity with a portfolio of long-lasting Eau De Parfum fragrances created exclusively for women.

Founded by Akanksha Pandey, the brand focuses on delivering premium scents that combine sophistication, confidence, and everyday wearability without the premium price tag. Available across leading marketplaces including Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, and Blinkit, Adorable Bliss is steadily building a loyal consumer base among women seeking accessible luxury and quality fragrance experiences.

RollsKing Is Scaling India’s Fast-Growing QSE and Convenient Forward Economy

As urban lifestyles become increasingly fast-paced, convenience-led food formats are witnessing significant growth across India. Homegrown QSR chain RollsKing is emerging as a defining force in this shift, anchored by the Kathi Roll – one of India’s most beloved and timeless street-food staples. Rooted in centuries of culinary culture, the Kathi Roll is the original one-hand meal: portable, filling, flavour-packed, and suited to any hour of the day – a quick breakfast on the commute, a power lunch, a post-gym refuel, or a late-night bite. RollsKing has built its entire brand around this “A Complete Meal-in-1” truth, operating across a dual-format model of high-footfall QSR outlets and agile cloud kitchens designed to capture hyperlocal delivery demand. Its innovation pipeline – including Khameri Wraps, Crispy Shawarmas, and Tandoori Tacos – extends the wrap-format playbook while speaking to India’s evolving, experience-driven palate. In a market crowded with Western format imports, RollsKing stands apart as a homegrown brand built on authentic Indian food culture, engineered for the speed of modern urban life. Treading over 3.5L orders a month, RollsKing proves that anytime meals are something that are here to stay with the new lifestyle of the Nation.

Taste Of Sikkim Is Bringing Authentic Himalayan Culinary Culture To Urban India

As regional cuisines continue gaining popularity among Indian diners, Taste Of Sikkim is helping introduce authentic Himalayan food traditions to a wider audience through immersive dining experiences.

With outlets in Noida and Gurgaon, the brand has built its identity around preserving and showcasing the rich culinary heritage of Sikkim and the Northeast. Beyond serving traditional dishes, Taste Of Sikkim focuses on creating cultural experiences that allow guests to explore lesser-known Himalayan flavours, ingredients, and hospitality traditions, helping bridge regional food cultures with mainstream urban dining.

Rolling Fresh Continues To Expand In India’s Delivery-First Comfort Food Market

Consumer demand for convenient, flavour-forward meals continues to fuel growth within India’s cloud kitchen ecosystem. Rolling Fresh is strengthening its footprint across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and NCR through a delivery-first model centred around comfort food favourites.

Offering an extensive menu of rolls, momos, sliders, beverages, and quick-service snacks, the brand caters to younger consumers looking for affordable indulgence and variety. By combining operational efficiency with menu innovation, Rolling Fresh is positioning itself within one of the country’s fastest-growing food delivery segments.

Glued Supercharged Is Capitalising On The Growing Demand For Experience-Led Entertainment

As consumers increasingly prioritise experiences over traditional leisure spending, destination entertainment centres are emerging as a fast-growing category across urban India. Glued Supercharged is tapping into this shift through its large-format entertainment venue in Noida, designed to bring gaming, celebrations, dining, and social experiences together under one roof.

Spread across 32,500 sq. ft., the destination features seven dedicated Super Zones and over 100 games and experiences catering to families, children, young adults, and corporate groups. Beyond gaming, the venue has become a popular choice for birthday celebrations, family outings, team-building activities, and corporate events, reflecting the growing demand for multi-experience entertainment destinations.

As experiential spending continues to gain momentum among urban consumers, integrated entertainment hubs such as Glued Supercharged are benefiting from the increasing preference for social, immersive, and activity-driven experiences that bring people together beyond conventional dining and movie outings.

Closing Note

Across sectors ranging from food, wellness, and beauty to hospitality, entertainment, and real estate, these emerging brands are demonstrating how category innovation, consumer-centric thinking, and experience-led offerings are creating fresh growth opportunities in India’s evolving business landscape. As consumer expectations continue to shift, businesses that successfully blend convenience, authenticity, lifestyle, and innovation are likely to define the next phase of growth across industries.