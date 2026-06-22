Liveness authentication exposes significant abnormalities in Cheyutha pension plan

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The Telangana federal government’s continuous liveness authentication workout under the Cheyutha pension plan has actually revealed significant abnormalities in the pension database, consisting of pensions being paid out in the names of 40,751 departed recipients. The workout likewise determined 13,913 recipients who were either untraceable, had actually moved or were no longer thinking about getting pensions.

Authorities even more discovered that 3,475 recipients were living in other States while continuing to draw pensions in Telangana. More than 100 recipients willingly notified authorities that they no longer needed pension advantages after protecting work or other income sources.

According to main information, the confirmation procedure likewise exposed Aadhaar-related problems when it comes to 11,184 recipients, triggering the federal government to examine their eligibility, especially in cases including replicate or numerous Aadhaar cards. Authentication information might not be caught when it comes to 27,776 recipients.

The abnormalities emerged throughout the State federal government’s liveness authentication drive introduced to boost openness in the execution of the Cheyutha pension plan and make sure that advantages reach just real recipients.

Since June 21, 15,97,233 out of the overall of 19,04,239 pensioners getting advantages through the Core Banking System (CBS) had actually finished the authentication procedure, taking the general conclusion rate to 83.88%. 3,07,006 recipients are yet to finish the procedure.

Mancherial and Mulugu districts became the leading entertainers, accomplishing 100% conclusion of the authentication workout. Siddipet taped a conclusion rate of 97.16%, followed by Rajanna-Sircilla (96.81%), Jagtial (96.53%), Karimnagar (96.26%) and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri (95.91%).

Rangareddy reported the most affordable conclusion rate at 53.92%, while Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad tape-recorded 60.50% and 63.36% respectively. Mahabubabad (71.58%), Komaram Bheem-Asifabad (70.69%) and Vikarabad (69.70%) likewise dragged in finishing the workout.

As part of the confirmation workout, Rural Development department authorities carried out door-to-door examinations throughout the State. The federal government has actually extended the due date for conclusion of the authentication procedure by one week, while authorities are going to the homes of bedridden seniors, individuals with impairments and those experiencing diseases to help with the workout.

The State federal government has actually approved 2 lakh brand-new pensions and started the procedure of determining qualified recipients for addition under the plan.