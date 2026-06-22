Hong Kong – Special traffic and transportation plans for Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races in Tsim Sha Tsui East

Unique traffic and transportation plans for Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races in Tsim Sha Tsui East ******************************************************************************************

The Transport Department (TD) today (June 22) advised members of the general public that the following unique traffic and transportation plans will be executed in Tsim Sha Tsui East to help with the holding of the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races near Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade on June 27 and 28.

1. Suspension of landing actions

Tsim Sha Tsui Landing No. 1 will be suspended from 8am on June 26 to twelve noon on June 29, and Tsim Sha Tsui Landing Nos. 2 and 5 will be suspended from June 23 to 29.

2. Short-lived relocation/suspension of berthing point of “water taxi” certified ferryboat services

In view of the suspension of Tsim Sha Tsui Landing No. 1, the berthing point of “water taxi” path “Tsim Sha Tsui East – Central” at Tsim Sha Tsui East will be transferred to Kowloon Public Pier from 10.40 am on June 26 to 11.50 am on June 29. “Water taxi” path “Tsim Sha Tsui – Lei Yue Mun” will not berth at those landing action on June 27 and 28.

3. Suspension of pick-up/drop-off points

The non-franchised bus pick-up/drop-off points on Salisbury Road westbound opposite Wing On Plaza will be suspended from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm daily on June 27 and 28.

4. Short-lived bus stop plans

The bus stops of KMB path Nos. 5A, 8P, 92R, 260X, 268B, 269B, HK1, W4 and Citybus path Nos. 796X, A25, H1, NA20 on Salisbury Road westbound opposite Wing On Plaza will be momentarily transferred by around 10 metres westward from 6.30 am on June 27 to 6.30 pm on June 28.

For information of the unique traffic and public transportation plans, members of the general public might go to the TD’s site (www.td.gov.hk) and its mobile application “HKeMobility” or describe the traveler notifications provided by the appropriate public transportation operators.

The TD and the Police will carefully keep track of the traffic scenario and execute suitable steps when required. The general public ought to focus on the most recent traffic news through radio, tv or “HKeMobility”