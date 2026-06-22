Srisailam temple to release ancient engravings found at ‘Ghanta Matam’

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The management of the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam has actually chosen to release the information of the engravings discovered in the temple precincts and understood by the Archaeological Survey of India, Mysuru.

The Trust Board of the temple led by chairman Pothugunta Ramesh Naidu and Executive Officer M. Srinivasa Rao took the choice at a conference.

Throughout the restoration of ‘Ghanta Matam,’ the most ancient of the ‘pancha matams’ (5 abbeys) in the temple, the authorities found copper engravings. “These engravings were understood by the ASI in Mysuru, and we have actually chosen to release the information of these engravings in the type of a book,” they stated.

It was likewise chosen to reprint ‘Srisaila Khandam,’ ‘Srisaila Stotra Kadambam,’ and ‘Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Puja Vidhanam’ (from Srisaila Khandam) as part of the publication of spiritual literature.

Relating to standard features for common enthusiasts, the trust board held conversations on the building and construction of a line complex, a features complex, and the setup of extra bathrooms within the temple properties.

The other choices consist of setup of high-mast tower lighting in the parking lot and open areas within the temple precincts. A resolution was passed to welcome tenders for the procurement of medications, injections, and lab devices needed for the complimentary medical centre handled by the temple through the e-procurement procedure.

It was dealt with to set up octagonal electrical poles, ring brackets, and LED lights at different places within the temple properties, consisting of the stretch from the Nandi Mandapam to the RTC bus stand, from the locker shed to the Gangadhara Mandapam, and at the bus stand junction.

A choice was made to set up bunk beds in the Ganesh Sadan and Mallikarjuna Sadan dorm rooms and to carry out essential repair and maintenance at different centers built by the temple management for the benefit of followers, such as homes, visitor homes, lodging complexes, the primary temple, dorm rooms, and the line complex, as required. It was likewise chosen to supply electrical car charging centers at appropriate places within the temple town.