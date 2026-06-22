1-km ropeway to anchor 56.81-crore Bhongir Fort remodeling; Minister dissatisfied over hold-ups in execution

The Bhongir fort in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.|Picture Credit: MOHD. ARIF

A 1,020-metre ropeway efficient in bring as much as 300 visitors an hour is set to end up being the centrepiece of the 56.81-crore remodeling of Bhongir Fort, with Telangana Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao directing authorities to finish the job by October 2 and buying day-and-night execution of works.

Mr. Rao, who checked the continuous advancement operates at the fort on Monday, revealed discontentment over hold-ups in execution and advised authorities to continually keep track of the development to guarantee prompt conclusion.

Proposed centers and repair strategies gone over

In-depth conversations were hung on centers proposed at the lower station, consisting of the ropeway, hotel, parking lot, washrooms, kids’s play zone and ornamental lighting for the rock garden. At the upper station, the Minister examined strategies connecting to remediation of the fort, beautification of water bodies, a lunchroom, an analysis centre showcasing the history of the fort, remediation of actions, an entryway plaza, ticket counter, waiting lounge, dining establishment and other traveler features.

Mentioning that the federal government was carrying out comprehensive modernisation works to bring back the magnificence of the historical fort, the Minister stated Bhongir Fort will be turned into a first-rate traveler location under the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0 at an approximated expense of 56.81 crore.

The job, entitled Bhongir Fort Experiential Zone, intends to maintain the heritage character of the fort while developing contemporary facilities and enhancing availability and visitor experience.

The ropeway, approximated to cost 17.91 crore, will be established utilizing monocable jig-back innovation. Extending roughly 1,020 metres with a vertical increase of about 180 metres, the system will consist of 6 cabins and one reserve cabin, each with a capability of 6 guests. It has actually been created to transfer in between 250 and 300 guests every hour and will run at speeds varying from no to 6 metres per second. The staying 38.90 crore has actually been allocated for repair of heritage structures and facilities advancement.

< img src ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/news/cities/Hyderabad/zcxdts/article71132010.ece/alternates/FREE_1200/WhatsApp%20Image%202026-06-22%20at%2010.54.29%20AM.jpeg" data-src-template ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/news/cities/Hyderabad/zcxdts/article71132010.ece/alternates/FREE_1200/WhatsApp%20Image%202026-06-22%20at%2010.54.29%20AM.jpeg" data-original ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/news/cities/Hyderabad/zcxdts/article71132010.ece/alternates/FREE_1200/WhatsApp%20Image%202026-06-22%20at%2010.54.29%20AM.jpeg" alt ="Restoration of the Bhongir fort in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district was discussed by Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao during a visit on Monday." title ="Restoration of the Bhongir fort in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district was discussed by Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao during a visit on Monday." width ="100%" height ="100%"> Remediation of the Bhongir fort in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district was talked about by Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao throughout a check out on Monday.|Image Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The task likewise imagines building of an administrative block, entryway gate and substance wall and modernisation of the existing toilet block. A sculpture location, pergolas, food kiosks, seating locations and stone-clad walls are being produced. Extra centers consist of a seeing gallery, snack bar, water bodies, path paving, stone masonry works, repair of actions and hygienic facilities.

Heritage structures atop the hill are likewise being brought back, while an analysis centre with a tensile roofing system structure is being established. “The heritage preservations, modern-day features, enhanced tourist experiences and the ropeway would assist increase traveler step,” he stated.

Repair of the Bhongir fort in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district was gone over by Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao throughout a go to on Monday.|Video Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Minister likewise revealed the allowance of 5 crore for the incorporated advancement of Phanigiri Buddhist website. Explaining Phanigiri as one of the most substantial Buddhist heritage centres in south India, Mr.Rao stated Buddhism represents peace, non-violence and humanitarian worths, and maintaining such vital heritage for future generations is the duty of federal governments.

The Minister likewise checked out the historical Sri Someswara Swamy Temple at Kolanupaka and provided unique prayers. He revealed an allotment of 5 crore for the advancement of the temple. The proposed works consist of enhancement of temple environments, growth of pilgrim facilities, enhancing of tourist facilities, boosted sanitation procedures and intro of digital services for followers.