Jaipuria Institute holds 30th convocation, 358 students graduate

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, on Sunday conferred diplomas on 358 students and awarded fellowships to two scholars during its 30th Annual Convocation. The Class of 2026 across the institute’s four campuses secured a highest salary package of ₹24.11 lakh per annum and an average package of ₹11.08 lakh per annum. The chairman’s gold medal at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, was awarded to Saarim Ahmad Khan (PGDM) (Sourced)

The ceremony was attended by chief guest Pulkit Trivedi, managing director-India, Snap Inc., guest of honour Garun Dhwaj Singh, director, Deutsche Bank and alumnus of the institute, along with Sharad Jaipuria, chairman, board of governors.

The institute said students received offers from recruiters including Deloitte, private banks, Aditya Birla Capital, Colgate-Palmolive, TVS Motor Company, Jio-bp and JK Cement.

The chairman’s gold medal was awarded to Saarim Ahmad Khan (PGDM), Amisha Bisen (PGDM-financial services) and Palak Singh (PGDM-retail management). Amisha Bisen was also named student of the year and best women student 2026.

“It is truly a proud moment to witness the achievements of the graduating cohort,” said Pulkit Trivedi, urging students to remain ambitious while upholding ethics and integrity.

Garun Dhwaj Singh advised graduates to focus on building a strong foundation, invest in personal growth and nurture meaningful relationships.

Sharad Jaipuria encouraged students to embrace lifelong learning, while Shreevats Jaipuria, vice chairman, board of governors of the institute, urged them to lead with integrity and empathy. Sushma Vishnani, director of the institute, said continuous learning, resilience and ethical leadership would remain essential in a rapidly changing world.