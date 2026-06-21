Trump informs Axios he no longer views Anthropic as nationwide security hazard

Run-through Former President Donald Trump however has actually considering that altered his position. This shift followed Anthropic’s speedy action to obstruct foreign access to its innovative AI designs, an instruction released by Trump’s administration. Trump acknowledged the business’s “responsible” reaction, though he didn’t eliminate utilizing emergency situation powers. Anthropic revealed thankfulness for the collaboration in dealing with the problem. at first viewed AI company Anthropic as a nationwide security threat,however has actually considering that altered his position. This shift followed Anthropic’s speedy action to obstruct foreign access to its innovative AI designs, an instruction released by Trump’s administration.Trump acknowledged the business’s “responsible” reaction, though he didn’t eliminate utilizing emergency situation powers. Anthropic revealed thankfulness for the collaboration in dealing with the problem. < img height ="27"src ="https://img.etimg.com/photo/124905307.cms"> Listen to this short article in summed up format

< img height ="225"width ="300"alt ="Trump tells Axios he no longer views Anthropic as national security threat" src ="https://img.etimg.com/thumb/msid-131869049,width-300,height-225,imgsize-88922,resizemode-75/trump-tells-axios-he-no-longer-views-anthropic-as-national-security-threat.jpg"> AP United States President Donald Trump speaks after visiting the freshly designated Air Force One governmental airplane at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, June 19, 2026.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated he may have seen expert system business Anthropic as a nationwide security hazard recently, however he no longer does, according to an interview with “The Axios Show” released on Friday.

Senior Anthropic technical personnel were set up to consult with Trump administration authorities previously today to go over a disagreement over foreign access to its most innovative AI designs, Fable 5 and Mythos 5. The business recently handicapped gain access to for all users to those designs after Trump bought Anthropic to obstruct foreign nationals from accessing them.

Here are a few of the information from the Axios interview:

When asked if he saw Anthropic, or its CEO Dario Amodei, as a hazard to nationwide security, Trump stated: “Well, not now, but a week ago, maybe.”

Trump informed Axios that Amodei reacted to the administration’s export control instruction “very quickly” and “responsibly.”

Trump and other G7 leaders met tech employers, consisting of Amodei, at a top in France today.

Trump did not dismiss utilizing emergency situation powers under the Defense Production Act versus Anthropic, according to Axios.

“I have the power to use a lot of things,” Trump stated of the DPA. “But I’m not sure I ⁠have to do that.”

Asked to discuss Trump’s interview, an Anthropic representative stated: “We are grateful to the administration for their ongoing partnership in working to get this matter resolved as quickly as possible. We remain committed to working alongside them towards our shared goals of protecting critical infrastructure and making sure the U.S. leads in AI.”