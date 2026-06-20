Bhuvan Bam starts shooting for Dhindora season 2: “Nayi Chunauti, Naya Mehmaan”

Material developer and star Bhuvan Bam has formally started shooting for Dhindora 2, the much-awaited follow-up to his commonly effective 2021 web series. The developer shared the upgrade on social networks in addition to a behind-the-scenes image from the set, verifying that production on the brand-new season is now underway.

Bhuvan Bam starts recording for Dhindora season 2: “Nayi Chunauti, Naya Mehmaan”

In the picture, Bam can be seen holding a clapboard bring the words “Dhindora 2 Filming Now,” providing fans their very first peek into the program’s production stage. Sharing the upgrade, he composed, “Nayi Chunauti, Naya Mehmaan, Naya Dhindora! 📣 Netflix and I need your blessings. Peet do Dhindora!!”

The statement marks a considerable turning point for the franchise, which started as an enthusiastic digital job and went on to turn into one of the most effective Indian creator-led series.

The very first season of Dhindora premiered on Bhuvan Bam’s BB Ki Vines YouTube channel in 2021 and rapidly ended up being a significant success. The series brought in a huge audience and supposedly crossed 500 million views, developing itself as one of India’s most popular creator-driven scripted programs.

While Season 1 was separately produced and launched on YouTube, Season 2 has actually gotten the support of Netflix India. The streaming huge revealed the task as part of its Next On Netflix 2026 India slate, bringing the precious universe to a larger audience. The brand-new season will put higher concentrate on Titu Mama, among the franchise’s most popular characters. With shooting now underway, audiences can anticipate another chapter in Bhuvan Bam’s signature comical universe, this time on a much bigger platform.

Check Out: Rajpal Yadav to be a part of material developer and star Bhuvan Bam’s Dhindora Season 2?

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