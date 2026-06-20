Main Vaapas Aaunga had a sluggish start at package workplace however the weekday pattern made it clear that the movie is here to state. On its 2nd Friday, the Imtiaz Ali directorial made Rs. 2 crores, which was more than it’s very first Friday (Rs. 1.28 crore). The movie has actually gone on an overdrive on its ninth day, that is, the 2nd Saturday. The exhibit sector is elated with the action and have actually included morning programs.

Main Vaapas Aaunga goes on an OVERDRIVE on 2nd Saturday; exhibitors include 2 am and morning programs; Cinepolis includes 30 % more programs; programs double in West Bengal in a day

Which’s not all. PVR C&B Square in Mumbai will play the movie at 2:00 am on Sunday, June 21 while PVR Nexus in Bengaluru have actually chosen to evaluate the movie at 6:50 am. This program is currently quick filling. Based on trade sources, increasingly more movie theaters are including programs morning and post midnight as need is plainly there for the movie.

Exhibitors elated

Gautam Dutta, CEO– Revenue & & Operations, PVR INOX Limited, stated, “What we’re tracking carefully with Main Vaapas Aaunga is the shape of its trajectory, not simply the topline ticket office number. The movie has actually grown gradually through the week, which is precisely the type of pattern exhibitors like to see, as it shows authentic and continual audience interest instead of a front-loaded opening. That’s an uncommon and motivating indication, suggesting that the movie’s momentum is being driven by strong word-of-mouth around Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling, Naseeruddin Shah’s effective efficiency, and A R Rahman’s remarkable rating, instead of marketing buzz. Even with fresh competitors getting in movie theaters today, the movie is surpassing its first-week levels, showing impressive remaining power. For a specific niche, content-driven Partition drama, this sort of continual audience pull is the trademark of a slow-burn success. We stay positive about its efficiency through the 2nd weekend and beyond.”

Ritesh Arora, Programming Head MovieMax, exposed, “While the movie had a sluggish start recently, it saw an excellent turn-around throughout the weekdays with progressively enhancing collections. The momentum has actually continued into the weekend, with programs going houseful and extra screenings being contributed to deal with the increasing audience need.”

Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinepolis specified, “Cinépolis India, running 497 screens throughout the nation, has actually increased programs by 30% from Friday to Saturday owing to skyrocketing need and quickly enhancing tenancies nationwide.”

Satadeep Saha, Distributor of the movie in West Bengal shared, “On Friday, it had 24 programs. Now, it’s playing in more than 50 programs and for Sunday it will be more that 75 programs. It plainly reveals the need the movie has actually produced.”

Main Vaapas Aaunga is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in addition to Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films.

Check out: Anjana Sukhani states she got teary-eyed each time she saw Naseeruddin Shah carry out in Main Vaapas Aaunga: “It was a live masterclass seeing him”

More Pages: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection, Main Vaapas Aaunga Movie Review

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