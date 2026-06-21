No fact in missing out on coal stock accusations, states SCCL

“Allegations that coal has actually been taken or has actually gone missing out on are totally unwarranted and far eliminated from the truths,”the SCCL management stated.

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The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd(SCCL)on Sunday dismissed current claims that coal stocks had actually gone missing out on from the business, stating there was “no fact” in the claims.

In a declaration provided here, the SCCL stated all procedures connected to coal production, stock upkeep, transport, and sales were being performed with total openness under the guidance of sophisticated technological systems and ‘robust’ coal transport, security, and tracking systems were presently in location throughout the organisation.

“From the minute coal is produced in the mines till it reaches completion customer, every phase is digitally tape-recorded and kept an eye on. Roughly 85 percent of the coal is carried through trains, while the staying 15 percent is provided through roadway transportation,”it stated.

On the allowances, it stated: “Coal allotments are made through an incorporated SAP-based system. Information such as customer, mine, amount, and supply schedule are digitally tape-recorded beforehand. Details referring to every tonne of coal is continually kept track of through Coal Net, SAP, and other online systems.”

Every car transferring coal by roadway was weighed at electronic weighbridges and the automobile motions are kept track of in genuine time through Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-based boom barriers, GPS/GPRS tracking systems, and geo-fencing innovation, the Hyderabad-based business stated.

Designated paths

“Any discrepancy from designated paths is right away discovered and kept track of through the system. Filling and dispatch information of every train wagon are likewise digitally tape-recorded. CCTV security, RFID systems, check-posts, flying teams, and security workers preserve day-and-night tracking at mines, Coal Handling Plants (CHPs), weighbridges, train sidings, stockyards, and entry-exit points,”it stated, including that surprise examinations and unique security patrols are being carried out on a constant basis.

The coal production and transport are being performed under a multi-layered security structure consisting of RFID, GPS, CCTV monitoring, Coal Net, electronic weighbridges, Singareni Security workers, flying teams, hologram challans, and job force tracking systems, SCCL stated.

“Therefore, accusations that coal has actually been taken or has actually gone missing out on are entirely unwarranted and far gotten rid of from the realities,” the SCCL management stated.

Released on June 21, 2026