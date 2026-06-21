Trump states United States will resume attacks if Iran does not limit Hezbollah allies

United States President Donald Trump|Image Credit: JEENAH MOON

< div id ="ControlPara" itemprop ="articleBody">

President Donald Trump on Sunday published that the U.S. will resume attacks on Iran unless the Iranians can keep their Hezbollah allies in Lebanon from triggering violence.

“Iran needs to right away stop their extremely paid PROXIES in Lebanon from triggering problem,” Trump ‌wrote on Truth Social. “If they do not, we’ll strike Iran really hard once again, similar to we did recently, just more difficult!!!”

Published on June 21, 2026