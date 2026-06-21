Sunetra Pawar’s bro amongst 8 acquitted by CBI court

Mumbai: An unique CBI court on Saturday acquitted previous MP and NCP leader Padamsinh Patil, sibling of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, together with 7 others in the 2006 murder of Congress leader Pavanraje Nimbalkar and his chauffeur Samad Kazi.

Almost twenty years after the killings, Special Judge Satyanarayan Navandar held that the prosecution had actually stopped working to develop the charges beyond affordable doubt which the proof on record was inadequate to found guilty the implicated.

The prosecution declared that Patil had actually managed the murder of his cousin Nimbalkar since of political and company competition.

According to the CBI, Nimbalkar was taking a trip from Mumbai to Pune in his Skoda cars and truck on June 3, 2006, when another car obstructed him. The company declared that Parasmal Badala Jain, Dinesh Tiwari and Pintusingh Chaudhary left the lorry and, after validating Nimbalkar’s identity with motorist Kazi, shot both guys dead.

The case was at first examined by Navi Mumbai Police. The Nimbalkar household declared that the probe was intentionally compromised and proof damaged. The lorry presumably utilized in the criminal offense was later on discovered scorched, removing possible forensic proof. Following a petition by the household, the examination was moved to the CBI.

The CBI’s case rested significantly on the statement of Parasmal Jain, who turned approver after his arrest. The company declared that Jain had actually accepted an agreement to get rid of Nimbalkar and had actually organized the shooters.

The court discovered substantial disparities in between Jain’s declarations and the product proof. Judge Navandar observed that the prosecution’s case was mainly depending on the approver’s statement, which might not be trusted. The court likewise kept in mind Jain’s claim that he was tortured in authorities custody to acquire a confession.

The decision has political significance as Nimbalkar’s kid, Omraje Nimbalkar, is amongst the 6 Lok Sabha MPs who are apparently set to sign up with the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.

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