India vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup live win likelihood, forecast, chances & opportunities of success

India and South Africa restore among females’s cricket’s most carefully battled competitions at in Manchester on Sunday in a Group 1 clash that might form the semi-final race.

India shows up unbeaten and top of the group after persuading wins over Pakistan and competition debutants Netherlands.

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South Africa recuperated from an opening defeat to protecting champs Australia by edging Pakistan in a tense encounter.

With just 2 groups advancing from the six-team group, Laura Wolvaardt’s side understand a win here would toss the certification race wide open and substantially reinforce their own last-four qualifications.

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Live scorecard

After 12 overs, IND 93/4

Harmanpreet Kaur (14 *) and Deepti Sharma (4 *) are restoring after South Africa struck 4 times. The run rate has actually dropped to 7.75 as the Proteas spinners use the capture.

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After 10.2 overs, IND 83/4

Jemimah Rodrigues succumbs to 12, captured and bowled by Nadine de Klerk. India have actually lost their 4th wicket and are under major pressure.

After 7.2 overs, IND 67/3

Yastika Bhatia leaves lbw to Ayabonga Khaka for 15. India is 3 down after an intense start.

After 6 overs, IND 54/2

South Africa strikes two times in the powerplay. Shafali Verma succumbs to a blistering 31 off 15, captured by Sinalo Jafta off Shabnim Ismail, after Mandhana dragged Marizanne Kapp onto her stumps for 17.

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Toss upgrade: India won the toss and chosen to bat

India vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup: Playing XI

India playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma

South Africa playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Dane Van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

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India vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup: Win portion

Group Win portion India 58 % South Africa 42 %

India vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup: Betting chances

India is the preferred to win this match according to Dafa.

Group Chances India 1.58 South Africa 2.34

* Odds are right at the time of publishing