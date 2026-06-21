India-U.S. interim offer needs just ‘last touches’, Greer to check out New Delhi on June 23-24

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will check out India on June 23-24, authorities in the Ministry of Commerce stated. Submit|Picture Credit: Reuters

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In the run-up to U.S. Trade Representative( USTR)Jamieson Greer’s see to satisfy authorities in the Commerce Ministry, consisting of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, on June 23-24, 2 different sources in the federal government have actually informed The Hindu that an interim trade offer needs just “last touches” which the U.S. is eager to see a handle location.

While the arrangements of the offer are nearing conclusion, Mr. Goyal has actually shown that the offer’s execution would still need the U.S. to initially settle numerous tariffs.

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“USTR Jamieson Greer is arranged to go to India on June 23 and 24,” a senior Commerce Ministry main verified, including that Mr. Greer would satisfy Mr. Goyal which the conversations would be centred around “offering last touches to the structure offer”.

This comes right after a see by Assistant USTR Brendan Lynch to New Delhi from June 1 to 4.

Mr. Goyal on Saturday (June 20, 2026) showed that current examinations and fresh tariff statements were a significant factor for the hold-up in settling the contract.

“We can not carry out the FTA [free trade agreement] till we protect a competitive benefit,” Mr. Goyal informed press reporters. “The concern presently pending is that our responsibilities require to be lower compared to those of contending countries; as soon as this is settled, the trade arrangement will be carried out.”

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Stop and begin

The 2 nations, in a joint declaration provided in February, specified that they had actually settled on a structure for an interim trade offer that was anticipated to be signed within the next couple of months. Under the structure, the U.S. was anticipated to enforce an 18% tariff on imports from India, providing New Delhi a benefit over the majority of its rivals.

Later on that month, the U.S. Supreme Court revoked the mutual tariffs enforced by President Donald Trump, which slowed down the finalisation procedure of the trade offer.

“The settlements have actually reached a sophisticated phase,” a 2nd federal government source carefully related to India’s trade offers informed The Hindu“Several problems and information have actually been settled. The U.S. appears major about settling a contract.”

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‘India’s benefit, in the middle of tariffs’

Even more, the workplace of the USTR in March introduced an examination under Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974 to check out whether its trade partners, consisting of India, were taking adequate actions to stop the import of items used required labour.

As part of this examination, the USTR in June proposed a 12.5% tariff on 54 nations, consisting of India, declaring they had actually “stopped working to enforce and successfully impose” restrictions on the import of items produced utilizing required labour. The last hearing in the event will happen on July 7.

“The Section 301 examination is legal and is following due procedure,” the Commerce Ministry authorities stated. “India has actually made its submissions to the U.S. The trade offer covers the whole range of trade relations, and whenever an offer is signed, we will have clear responses on Section 301 examinations.”

The 2nd authorities, too, stated that they anticipate U.S. tariffs to stay “in one type or another” as they belong to a politically and tactically delicate concern of bringing production and tactical sectors back to the U.S. However, the authorities included that the trade offer would still offer India a benefit over its rivals.

“The federal government thinks that the U.S. will continue to use favoritism to nations with which it has a trade arrangement over those with which it does not,” the authorities stated.