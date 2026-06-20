Hong Kong – FS sees Nanjing (with photos/video)

FS sees Nanjing (with photos/video) *************************************

The Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, continued his see program in Nanjing today (June 19).

He got in touch with the Governor of Jiangsu Province, Mr Liu Xiaotao, and the Secretary of the CPC Nanjing Municipal Committee, Mr Zhou Hongbo, respectively, to talk about additional deepening co-operation in between Jiangsu and Hong Kong, and in between Nanjing and Hong Kong. Mr Chan stated that Jiangsu and Hong Kong have actually the whole time preserved close and multi-level co-operation, with regular financial and trade exchanges and productive lead to locations such as financing, development and innovation (I&T), education, and youth sees and exchanges.

He explained that Jiangsu has strong abilities in technological development and advanced production, a strong commercial structure, and a dynamic development and innovation environment, with a variety of sectors taking prominent positions internationally. Hong Kong, on the other hand, has the benefits of being a worldwide monetary centre and a service environment that gets along and extremely internationalised, making it an essential platform for Mainland business to “go global”The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government has actually established a Go Global Task Force, which co-ordinates at a high level resources in policy, financing, external promo companies and expert services, pooling strengths and proactively dovetailing with and much better serving the requirements of Mainland business going worldwide. He stated that, developing on the existing noise structure for co-operation, the 2 locations might check out more modes of co-operation and launch more collective jobs, consisting of arranging delegations from Hong Kong’s monetary, I&T, logistics and expert services sectors to go to Jiangsu, so regarding more deepen exchanges and co-operation in between the 2 locations.

In the early morning, Mr Chan went to an exchange session for innovation business arranged by Huatai Securities, where he had thorough exchanges with more than 10 I&T business owners from Jiangsu and other provinces. The taking part business covered frontier locations consisting of expert system, biotechnology, semiconductors, embodied intelligence, the low-altitude economy and advanced production. They are all market leaders, and lots of hold essential positions in the worldwide market and appropriate production and supply chains. Mr Chan listened to their rundowns on patterns in the pertinent markets and their advancement strategies in the particular locations. He likewise informed them on the current general financial circumstance of Hong Kong, in addition to the crucial focuses throughout the 15th Five-Year Plan duration, in specific the 4 centres and one center, and the technique for the incorporated advancement of education, innovation, skill and markets. He invited them to make excellent usage of Hong Kong’s internationalised platform as their very first stop and assistance base for going international and broadening their international organizations. The HKSAR Government has actually established a job force to arrange cross-sectoral efforts to accompany them in going international.

Speaking at the exchange session, Mr Chan kept in mind that the nation is speeding up the promo of top-level self-reliance and self-strengthening in science and innovation, and has actually currently taken worldwide leading positions in lots of I&T locations. As leading Mainland business speed up development and broaden into global markets, they require to get in touch with worldwide capital markets. On the one hand, they can capitalise on the existing favorable belief amongst global financiers towards China’s technological advancement; on the other hand, they can even more align their business governance with global requirements and finest practices, gain higher acknowledgment from financiers, and improve their worldwide presence. He likewise motivated business to actively think about noting in Hong Kong, developing worldwide organization head office and cross-boundary treasury centres in the city, and making complete usage of Hong Kong’s quality monetary and expert services, along with appropriate tax concession policies, to enhance their own advancement and much better position their production and supply chains in reaction to geopolitical obstacles.

Mr Chan likewise checked out 2 representative I&T business in Nanjing today to acquire an extensive understanding of the city’s advanced advancements in high-end production in addition to life and health innovation. Among the business specialises in smart devices and commercial robotics, with items extensively used in sophisticated production situations. The other concentrates on biotechnology research study and advancement and is at the global leading edge in locations such as gene and cell engineering. Both business are noted on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, leveraging Hong Kong’s capital market to speed up the commercialisation of clinical research study and their international implementation. Mr Chan motivated them to continue to broaden and enhance their services through Hong Kong.

Mr Chan concluded his check out to Nanjing this night and will go back to Hong Kong tomorrow early morning (June 20).