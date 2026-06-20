Fujitsu bestowed record-breaking 8 awards at AWS Japan Certification Award 2025, acknowledged for AI and cloud execution and skill abilities

Fujitsu Limited today revealed that it has actually gotten a record-breaking 8 awards out of an overall of twelve classifications at the AWS Japan Certification Award 2025, hosted by Amazon Web Services Japan G.K. (AWS Japan). This award acknowledges Japanese partner business based upon their AWS accreditation accomplishments.

Fujitsu made its very first acknowledgment in AI and advanced innovation locations, consisting of Professional of the Year, AI Practitioner of the Year, and AI/ML and Data Engineers Champion. This acknowledgment highlights Fujitsu’s technical abilities and skill swimming pool, which show its capability to support end-to-end cloud facilities style and operation to sophisticated domains such as generative AI and information usage.

Fujitsu has actually continually promoted the acquisition of AWS accreditations as a company-wide ability improvement effort. In specific, Fujitsu is reinforcing the advancement of specialized workers in generative AI and information domains to develop worth fixated AI. These efforts have actually culminated in several awards, consisting of those in the AI field. Moving on, Fujitsu will continue to broaden its specialized skill through the acquisition of innovative accreditations and more deepen its partnership with AWS. This will improve style quality and job execution abilities and speed up assistance for brand-new worth production making use of AI.

Mark Daigle, Managing Director, Global Partner Solutions, AWS Training & & Certification, Amazon Web Services, Inc. Remarks

Fujitsu’s accomplishments are genuinely impressive, particularly their leap forward in the sophisticated accreditation locations of AI and artificial intelligence. The novice awards for ‘AI Practitioner of the Year’ and ‘AI/ML and Data Engineers Champion’ show that Fujitsu not just preserves quality in fundamental cloud abilities however is likewise actively leading the AI age. As we broaden our worldwide tactical partnership, we eagerly anticipate Fujitsu leveraging its deep AI knowledge to provide transformative outcomes for clients.

Shunsuke Onishi, Corporate Executive Officer, Corporate Vice President, CRO, Fujitsu Limited Comments

We are deeply honored to have actually gotten various awards at the ‘AWS Japan Certification Award 2025.’ Our company believe these awards show our contribution to improving our consumers’ service elegance and competitiveness, underpinned by our deep swimming pool of useful technical skill. Fujitsu is reinforcing its efforts in innovative locations, with worth development fixated AI as a driving force for development. Progressing, through our cooperation with AWS, we will speed up the arrangement of brand-new worth using AI, adding to making the most of consumer success and their sustainable development.

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About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s function is to make the world more sustainable by developing rely on society through development. As the digital improvement partner of option for clients around the world, our 100,000 staff members work to solve a few of the best difficulties dealing with humankind. Our series of services and services make use of 5 essential innovations: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we combine to provide sustainability improvement. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported combined incomes of 3.5 trillion yen (US$ 23 billion) for the ended March 31, 2026 and stays the leading digital services business in Japan by market share. Learn more: global.fujitsu

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