Fujitsu highlights vibrant improvement for company in an AI period as the core style for the Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2026

Fujitsu released the Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2026 on June 18. This provides a vibrant brand-new viewpoint on how companies can accept modification and accomplish constant improvement in a period where unforeseeable modification has actually ended up being the standard. By leveraging the power of individuals operating in consistency with AI, together with utilizing innovation advances and merging, services can profit from taking concrete actions that put innovation enablement at the heart of improvement. As we advance towards 2035, Fujitsu’s 100th anniversary, the business is advancing AI-driven change and reinforcing advanced innovations under its Management Vision 2035. By providing worth throughout consulting, innovation, services, and modernization, Fujitsu intends to assist consumers drive improvement while adding to both the resolution of social difficulties and sustainable financial development.

Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2026 visual

The Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2026 charts the effect of a world in continuous flux, as we deal with growing geopolitical stress that are requiring federal governments and companies to make quick choices on problems such as supply chain restructuring and reactions to resource and energy restrictions. At the very same time, the quick development of AI is essentially improving service designs, altering the principles of working practices, and even the nature of service structures throughout all markets. In this environment, standard company designs are breaking down.

The obstacle for companies is no longer about merely responding to particular modifications. It now focuses on how to accomplish end-to-end change, from management through to the front-line, in order to guarantee the practical operation of a company through durations of continuous volatility. Future effective organizations will be the ones that grow in times of unpredictability and develop by welcoming smart modification.

Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2026 summary

1. Company success in an unforeseeable age: vibrant improvement

In an age where modification is the standard, a company’s competitiveness depends upon its capability to run cycles of hypothesis, screening and knowing, welcoming all results. By sustaining this cycle of screening and knowing, companies can constantly interfere with and re-create their existing techniques, service designs and procedures. We call this vibrant improvement.

Figure 1: Dynamic improvement

Attaining vibrant change needs progressing innovations to play a main function. By integrating AI with several transformation-driving innovations and stabilizing their specific functions into a smooth practical entity, companies can adjust, develop and grow throughout continuous modification.

2. Innovation vision: 4 characteristics driving change

Emerging innovations underpin the 4 essential characteristics that make it possible for companies to drive change.

< img src ="https://global.fujitsu/-/media/Project/Fujitsu/Fujitsu-HQ/pr/news/2026/06/18-01/news-20260618-01c-en.png?h=551&iar=0&w=980&rev=e2252ea347d34c17b522862663e3394f&hash=FC392E0ABC2401C6BDD59F105BEF309F" alt width ="650" height ="365">

Figure 2: The 4 characteristics forming companies that provide constant change through people-AI cooperation

By interlinking these 4 characteristics and allowing them to operate as a merged whole, companies can adjust to worldwide modifications and continuously produce brand-new worth.

3. Secret elements for accomplishing improvement: the secret to vibrant improvement

Fujitsu’s yearly study [2] targeting leading CxO viewpoints has actually determined typical qualities shared by leader companies that attain strong outcomes. These consist of focusing on a technique that puts AI at the core of business, individuals that take full advantage of the power of AI in all locations of organization, an innovation facilities that speeds up organization advancement, in addition to security procedures needing future attention as AI progresses. The capability to recognize, incorporate and advance these components tactically is the essential to recognizing vibrant change and enhancing business competitiveness.

As a partner that is dedicated to carrying out change within its own company, Fujitsu will operate in collaboration with clients to drive their change journeys, leveraging its own advanced innovations and the insights acquired through useful experience.

[1] company systems:Systems and procedures that enhance performance and produce competitive benefit throughout core business activities such as Sales, Production and Human Resources.[2] Fujitsu’s yearly study:Fujitsu performed a study of 1,000 CxOs throughout North America, Europe and APAC in February 2026.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s function is to make the world more sustainable by constructing rely on society through development. As the digital change partner of option for clients around the world, our 100,000 staff members work to solve a few of the best difficulties dealing with mankind. Our variety of services and options make use of 5 crucial innovations: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we unite to provide sustainability improvement. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported combined profits of 3.5 trillion yen (US$ 23 billion) for the ended March 31, 2026 and stays the leading digital services business in Japan by market share. Discover more: global.fujitsu

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