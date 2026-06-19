Spyne Announces Integration With VinSolutions By Cox Automotive, Benefiting Dealer Customers

Integration connects Spyne’s Vini AI with VinSolutions CRM to help dealers streamline customer engagement and reduce manual workflow friction

Spyne, an AI-powered retail technology company for the automotive industry, today announced an integration with VinSolutions by Cox Automotive, an intelligent automotive CRM built to help dealerships strengthen customer relationships and improve sales workflows. This integration is designed to support mutual dealer customers by improving connectivity between customer engagement and CRM workflows.

Through this integration, dealerships using VinSolutions CRM can connect Vini AI, Spyne’s AI-powered sales and service engagement agent, directly into their existing CRM workflow. Rather than managing engagement activity in a separate system, dealer teams can act on live CRM data, with every interaction outcome written back automatically—keeping records current without manual effort.

Vini AI brings AI-powered calling, chat, service reminders, appointment scheduling, and follow-up communication into the VinSolutions environment dealers already operate in. Sales and service teams engage customers with greater context at every touchpoint, respond to leads faster, and maintain cleaner records — without the friction of switching between disconnected tools.

“Dealers need technology that fits into the way their teams already operate,” said Sanjay Varnwal, CEO and Co-founder of Spyne. “Our integration with VinSolutions is focused on bringing AI-powered customer engagement directly into the CRM environment dealers use every day. Vini AI works within that workflow, not alongside it, so teams spend less time managing systems and more time closing deals and serving customers.”