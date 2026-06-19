INOXCVA & ITM SLS Baroda to develop an Orbital Welding & Process Piping Skill Excellence Centre for building India’s Semicon Talent Pool



The collaboration supports the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) through specialized training and skill development programs

In a significant step toward strengthening India’s semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and developing industry-ready technical talent, INOX India Limited (INOXCVA), one of the world’s leading cryogenic technology solution providers, has entered into a strategic collaboration with ITM SLS Baroda University (ITMBU), for developing a Skilling Centre of Excellence for imparting professional training on Orbital welding and Process piping skills, which are critical in building the infrastructure for the Semiconductor fabrication units and advanced electronics manufacturing facilities. The proposed Centre, to be established at ITMBU’s Paldi Campus, in Vadodara, will focus on developing highly skilled manpower for the installation, fabrication and maintenance of ultra-high-purity (UHP) gas distribution systems, semiconductor process utility infrastructure and advanced orbital welding applications.

The initiative aims to address the growing demand for specialized talent required by the semiconductor industry while supporting India’s ambitions under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). Through industry-oriented training programmes, practical workshops, certification courses and advanced skill development modules, the Centre will help create a sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals equipped to support the expanding semiconductor, OSAT and electronics manufacturing ecosystem in line with global industry standards.

Commenting on the collaboration, Deepak Acharya, Chief Executive Officer, INOX India Ltd., said, “India’s semiconductor growth story will require not only world-class infrastructure, but also a highly skilled technical workforce capable of supporting precision manufacturing environments. Through this Centre of Excellence, we aim to create industry-ready talent equipped with specialized skills in orbital welding, process piping and semiconductor utility infrastructure. We believe this initiative can play an important role in strengthening India’s semiconductor ecosystem and supporting future investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.”

Talking about the collaboration, Ravindra Singh Rathore, Vice President, ITM SLS Baroda University & Trustee, Samata Lok Sansthan, said, “This collaboration represents an important step towards bridging the gap between industry requirements and technical education. By working closely with INOXCVA, we will be able to offer students and trainees access to industry-relevant technologies, practical exposure and specialized skill development programs that can significantly enhance employability in high-growth sectors such as semiconductors and advanced manufacturing.”

The Centre is expected to serve students, trainees and working professionals from across Gujarat and other industrial regions, while supporting the broader development of specialized technical capabilities required by high-technology industries. The initiative will also facilitate faculty training, practical industry exposure and hands-on skill development for students and trainees.