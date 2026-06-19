Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, John Legend and more likewise on hand for opening of Obama Presidential Center and Library in Chicago

The Obama Presidential Center and Library opened Thursday in Chicago, with its grand opening event promoting a visitor list that might measure up to any music celebration: Bruce Springsteen, U2’s Bono and the Edge, the Roots, Stevie Wonder, and more.

The Roots kicked the procedures with a cool performance of jazz terrific Donald Byrd’s “Change (Makes You Want to Hustle)” that segued into their own “You Got Me” and later on changed into a bluesy take on Bob Marley’s “Get Up, Stand Up.” The Roots then kept the celebration opting for a cover of Kool & & The Gang’s “Jungle Boogie.”

< iframe title ="Grand Opening Ceremony at the Obama Presidential Center" width ="1140" height ="641" data-lazy-type ="iframe" frameborder ="0" referrerpolicy ="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen permit ="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share;" nitro-og-src ="https://www.youtube.com/embed/A87ohdXcJtY?feature=oembed&autoplay=1" nitro-lazy-src ="data:text/html;base64,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">

EGOT winner and Chicago native Jennifer Hudson was likewise on hand to provide the nationwide anthem in addition toThe Man of La Mancha‘s renowned “The Impossible Dream (The Quest), “which Hudson formerly carried out at a 2009 NAACP homage to Muhammad Ali.

Christina Aguilera was the next artist to take the phase, and carried out a tune that was among the Obamas’favorites, although she had actually never ever performed it live before: Louis Armstrong’s” What a Wonderful World,”with Aguilera putting a brand-new plan on the often-covered classic.

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, a local of Chicago and a diehard Cubs fan, linked with regional musical non-profit Guitars Over Guns to debut a brand-new tune he composed with the teenagers, “Better Believe.”

John Legend, another EGOT winner, then took the phase to cover Donny Hathaway’s “Someday We’ll All Be Free,” and recollected about very first conference Obama when he was an Illinois senator. Chicago rap artist Common then appeared onstage together with Legend and a choir to perform their Oscar-winning hit “Glory.”

U2’s Bono and the Edge, together with manufacturer Jackknife Lee, later on carried out a stripped-down performance of “City of Blinding Lights,” theHow to Dismantle an Atomic Bombtune that included plainly throughout Obama’s governmental project rallies. “We’re here representing the Irish in Chicago,” Bono quipped before the efficiency.

Nigerian vocalist Tems came out instantly after U2 to perform her “Me & & U,” a track that was handpicked by Obama on among his yearly preferred music playlists. The world music display then continued with Marc Anthony.

To liquidate the event, Bruce Springsteen played an acoustic, genuine “Land of Hope and Dreams” before delivering the phase to Stevie Wonder, who liquidated the event with an assortment of “All I Do” and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” before welcoming some the event’s artists– Springsteen, Vedder, Legend, Common, Hudson, Aguilera, and the Roots– onstage for an all-star performance of “Higher Ground.”

From Wanderer United States.