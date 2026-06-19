The Grinch follow up is lastly taking place after 26 years; Here’s who’s returning

Jim Carrey in How the Grinch Stole Christmas Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-06-19T03:45:22.434Z" title="2026-06-19 03:45"> 19 Jun 2026, 3:45 am Almost 3 years after Jim Carrey provided an acclaimed efficiency as the Grinch in How the Grinch Stole Christmasthe star remains in talks for returning for the follow up which has actually been made main by Universal and Imagine Entertainment. Director Ron Howard, who directed the initial is returning to helm the upcoming movie also together with manufacturer Brian Grazer, the co-founder of Imagine. If things work out, Alec Berg, understood for Barry and Silicon Valleywould be composing the script with Jeff Schaffer (Life Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness; Dave; Suppress Your Enthusiasmand David Mandel (Veep Suppress Your Enthusiasm. Remarkably, the trio had actually currently collaborated on another Dr. Seuss’ adjustment The Cat in the Hatheadlined by Mike Myers.

Launched in 2000, How the Grinch Stole Christmas focused on the Grinch, a bad-tempered and curmudgeonly recluse who disliked Christmas and the joyful locals of Whoville. It thrived at package workplace with a massive $351 million in profits, ending up being the highest-grossing movie of 2000 locally. Carrey’s efficiency made him an election for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. Scenes from the movie continue to emerge in popular culture discourses, GIFs and memes consisted of, even today.

Discussing repeating his function as the Grinch, Carrey, in an interview in 2024, discussed how he managed the function with lots of makeup where he might “hardly breathe”He called it “an extremely excruciating process.” “The children were in my mind all the time. ‘It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids.’ And now, with motion capture and things like that, I could be free to do other things. Anything is possible in this world,” he stated, opening on the possibilities of returning for a follow up.

This, another adjustment came in 2018 entitled The Grinchwhich was likewise a significant hit at package workplace.