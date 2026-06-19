NKS yatra attack case: Kerala HC problems observe to 5 polices

Kochi: High court has actually released notification to 5 law enforcement officers implicated of attacking Youth Congress and KSU functionaries throughout a demonstration in Alappuzha versus the Nava Kerala Sadas (NKS)yatra carried out by the previous LDF-led govt.

The notification was released in a petition submitted by the state govt looking for cancellation of the anticipatory bail given to them by a sessions court.Justice C S Dias directed the implicated law enforcement officer– previous CM’s shooter S Anil Kumar, S Sandeep, V K Saiju, R Arun and V Vipin– to submit their replies to the petition by June 20 and adjourned the matter for more factor to consider. According to prosecution, throughout the NKS program in Alappuzha, 2 leaders– A D Thomas, now an MLA, and Ajay Juel Kuriakose– were apparently attacked with lathis by members of the escort and security group connected to the then CM after they had actually been limited by regional authorities workers.

On June 9, the primary sessions court, Alappuzha, given anticipatory bail to the 5 officers in connection with a case signed up at the Alappuzha South police headquarters relating to the supposed attack.The state govt sent that the weapons supposedly utilized in the attack have actually not yet been recuperated which the examination into their source, procurement, ownership, transport and concealment is continuing. The custodial interrogation of the implicated is required. The govt even more sent that an unique examination group (SIT) had actually been made up to carry out a comprehensive probe into the occurrence pursuant to a magistrate court’s instructions for more examination after it turned down the cops referral report.

It was likewise competed that the grant of anticipatory bail to the implicated officers would negatively impact the examination.