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Home Business IDBI Bank Introduces FCNR(B) Special Opportunity Deposit in USD with Attractive Returns...

IDBI Bank Introduces FCNR(B) Special Opportunity Deposit in USD with Attractive Returns for NRIs on Foreign Currency Deposits

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IDBI Bank has introduced FCNR(B) Special Opportunity Deposit in USD, offering enhanced returns to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) customers seeking secure and attractive foreign currency investment opportunities.

The Special Rates will be for limited period effective June 11, 2026 till September 30, 2026.

Key Features

  • Principal and interest are fully repatriable.

  • Protection against exchange rate fluctuations, as deposits are maintained in USD only.

  • Interest earned is exempt from income tax in India, subject to prevailing regulations.

  • Minimum lock-in period of 1 year.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

Published – June 19, 2026 12:35 pm IST

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