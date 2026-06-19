IDBI Bank Introduces FCNR(B) Special Opportunity Deposit in USD with Attractive Returns for NRIs on Foreign Currency Deposits

IDBI Bank has introduced FCNR(B) Special Opportunity Deposit in USD, offering enhanced returns to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) customers seeking secure and attractive foreign currency investment opportunities.
The Special Rates will be for limited period effective June 11, 2026 till September 30, 2026.
Key Features
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Principal and interest are fully repatriable.
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Protection against exchange rate fluctuations, as deposits are maintained in USD only.
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Interest earned is exempt from income tax in India, subject to prevailing regulations.
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Minimum lock-in period of 1 year.
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Published – June 19, 2026 12:35 pm IST