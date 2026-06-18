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Probe after automobile bring 10 schoolchildren reverses

By
Leslie Atkins
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Ranchi: An auto-rickshaw rollovering 10 schoolchildren reversed on Harmu Road on Wednesday. No significant injuries were reported, and all the kids were mentioned to be safe.The occurrence revived the spotlight on the concern of straining in automobiles and e-rickshaws utilized to carry kids.District transportation officer (DTO)Akhilesh Kumar stated a questions has actually been bought into the occurrence.”We will establish the scenarios under which the mishap took place and whether any security standards were broken,” he stated.The Jharkhand Parents Teachers Association (JPTA) stated the occurrence ought to function as a wake-up call for authorities and moms and dads alike.Ajay Rai, president of JPTA, stated the association had actually consistently flagged the concern with district administrations. “Even before this occurrence, we had actually composed to DCs and DTOs looking for more stringent enforcement of standards associated with school transportation. We ought to not wait on such events to happen before doing something about it. Moms and dads likewise have an obligation to guarantee their kids are taking a trip securely to school. Overloading has actually been an enduring problem and requires continual tracking,” he stated.

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