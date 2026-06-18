Lady’s body discovered in trash collection car at Kalyan discarding ground

Cops presume that the deceased was a ragpicker who lived near the discarding website

Kalyan< period data-ua-type ="1" onclick="stpPgtnAndPrvntDefault(event)">: The decayed body of an unknown female, aged around 40, was discovered inside a trash collection car at Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) discarding ground in Khambalpada on Tuesday night.Authorities believe that the deceased was a ragpicker who lived near the disposing ground and was missing out on for the previous numerous days.The post-mortem evaluation report revealed no indication of nasty play, however the specific cause is yet to be identified.“She was perhaps a ragpicker who might have caught some heat-related health problem. We are waiting for more medical findings before drawing any conclusion,” stated cops inspector Pankaj Bhalerao.The body was discovered by sanitation employees while dumping trash from the car at the disposing website. They signaled Tilaknagar cops, following which senior officers, consisting of assistant commissioner of authorities Suhas Hemade, reached the area. Cops sent out the body to Shastrinagar Hospital for an autopsy.Authorities stated the female has actually not yet been determined and no missing out on individual’s grievance matching her description has actually been signed up at neighboring police headquarters. Additional examination is underway.