EPFO to credit 8.25% interest to customer accounts this month

Financing Ministry has actually accepted an EPFO proposition to keep the EPF interest rate at 8.25 % for the 3rd

FY in a row|Image Credit: KAMAL NARANG

The federal government has actually maintained 8.25 percent rates of interest on workers’ provident fund(EPF)deposits for 2025-26, which is anticipated to be credited to over 7 crore customers this month, extremely positioned sources stated on Thursday.

The Finance Ministry has actually accepted an EPFO proposition to keep the EPF interest rate at 8.25 percent regardless of headwinds owing to worldwide insecurities, stated sources.

The proposition concerning the EPF rates of interest was forwarded by the Ministry of Labour and Employment to the Ministry of Finance soon after the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) settled their suggestion on March 2, 2026, throughout the 239th CBT conference chaired by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Official alert

Now, a formal authorities alert will be released this month itself for dispensation of interest rate straight into the accounts of members of EPFO.

Sources suggested the Ministry is producing enough of a buffer to keep this rates of interest in the future, disallowing any hidden significant financial turmoil.

This is the 3rd fiscal year for which the EPF rate of interest has actually stayed the exact same.

In February 2025, the EPFO preserved the rates of interest at 8.25 percent for the 2024– 25. This followed a minimal boost in 2024, when the rate was bumped to 8.25 percent for FY24, up from 8.15 percent in FY23.

This steadying of rates followed a duration of volatility. In March 2022, the retirement fund body cut the rate of interest for FY22 to an over four-decade low of 8.10 percent, below 8.5 percent in FY21. To discover a lower rate, you would need to recall to FY78, when it stood at 8 percent. Simply 2 years prior, in March 2020, the EPFO had actually reduced the rate to a seven-year low of 8.5 percent for FY20, below 8.65 percent in FY19.

Looking even more back, the previous years saw reasonably greater yields. Customers got 8.55 percent in FY18, 8.65 percent in FY17, and a somewhat greater 8.8 percent in FY16. Rates held consistent at 8.75 percent throughout both FY14 and FY15, up from 8.5 percent in FY13 and 8.25 percent in FY12.

Released on June 18, 2026