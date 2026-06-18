IKF Secures Integrated Digital Marketing Mandate for Paysquare

India, June 17 — IKF, a full-service digital marketing and website solutions agency, has announced the onboarding of Paysquare, a leading payroll and HR solutions provider, as its new client. As part of this mandate, IKF will manage Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising, Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC), and Website Hosting for Paysquare.

The engagement marks a strategic collaboration aimed at strengthening Paysquare’s digital presence, improving online visibility, and ensuring seamless website performance across platforms. Through this partnership, IKF will work closely with the Paysquare team to drive sustainable traffic growth, generate high-quality leads, and enhance brand visibility, traffic in the competitive HR and payroll technology space.

Under the SEO mandate, IKF focuses on improving organic search performance through keyword optimization, technical SEO enhancements, and content recommendations. The PPC and social media initiatives will be geared toward targeted audience acquisition, brand awareness, and performance-driven campaigns aligned with Paysquare’s business goals. Additionally, IKF will handle ongoing website maintenance and secure hosting to ensure optimal speed, uptime, and scalability.

Speaking of the association, the IKF team shared that the collaboration reflects their growing footprint in the B2B and SaaS segment, where performance-focused digital strategies play a crucial role in demand generation and brand credibility.

This partnership reinforces IKF’s position as a trusted digital growth partner for businesses looking for integrated marketing and technology solutions under one roof.

About IKF

IKF is a 25+ years experienced digital marketing and web solutions agency offering SEO, PPC, social media marketing, performance marketing, and website development services. Known as the best website design company in Pune, IKF builds high-performing, user-centric websites that support business growth.

With a proven track record of improving SEO and AEO performance, increasing organic visibility, and delivering measurable results, IKF has earned its reputation as the best SEO agency in Pune for businesses seeking sustainable digital growth.