Law Prep Tutorial offline company grows 2.5 x in FY26 on increasing class need

LPT continues to buy facilities and scholastic resources, enhancing its position in both offline

and digital education communities.

Law Prep Tutorial, a prominent legal education platform, has actually reported a 2.5 x boost in its offline organization in FY26, driven by increasing need for top quality classroom-based preparation for law entryway assessments.

LPT has likewise reinforced its existence in South India through centres in Bengaluru, Mysore, Hyderabad, and Chennai, while broadening even more into Trivandrum.

Over the previous year, LPT has actually reinforced its class programs, improved the knowing experience through knowledgeable professors and technology-enabled mentor approaches and broadened its existence in crucial markets.

Increasing choice for class knowing

The increase in offline enrolments highlights trainees’ growing choice for interactive, mentor-driven knowing environments that use customised assistance and thorough preparation techniques.

LPT’s focus on preserving high scholastic requirements and providing a student-centric experience has actually contributed considerably to this development.

LPT has likewise enhanced its existence in South India through centres in Bengaluru, Mysore, Hyderabad, and Chennai, while broadening even more into Trivandrum.

Growth throughout South India and beyond

The growth shows the institute’s vision of taking quality legal education to trainees throughout varied locations and making structured preparation more available.

To support the increasing variety of trainees, the institute has actually continued to buy its scholastic and functional abilities, enhancing facilities, professors resources, and support group. The growth of its physical footprint throughout several areas, consisting of emerging markets in South India, has actually even more sped up the development of its offline company.

Strong outlook supported by digital and offline development

The strong efficiency in FY26 matches the institute’s development throughout its digital environment and strengthens its position as a relied on location for law entryway examination preparation. With growing need for its class programs and continued financial investments in academics and facilities, Law Prep Tutorial is well-positioned for its next stage of development and stays dedicated to making quality legal education available to striving law trainees throughout India.

Released on June 18, 2026