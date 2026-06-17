Thangam Thennarasu challenges TVK federal government to accomplish lower yearly loanings in their term

Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, 19/04,/ 2026. Thangam Thennarasu DMK prospect for DMK prospect for Tiruchuli Assembly constituency.Photo. Moorthy. G/ The Hindu.|Image Credit: MOORTHY G

The brand-new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)federal government means to utilize the White Paper on Finances as a tool to prevent satisfying its pre-poll guarantees, previous financing minister Thangam Thennarasu stated here on Wednesday. “It is a kind of escapism and suggests their failure to please the well-being guarantees,” he stated.

He was responding to the White Paper on the Fiscal Management of Tamil Nadu launched by the federal government on Tuesday.

Discussing the white paper’s discuss financial obligation levels, Thennarasu challenged the present TVK federal government to obtain less than the typical yearly loaning of the last 5 years. He stated he would quit all his positions if the TVK federal government executes the “great plans of the DMK federal government” as highlighted by the white paper and satisfies its election guarantees through lower yearly loaning.

The White Papers of the past (in 2001 and 2021) concentrated on 10 and 15 previous years of financial resources. This time, the TVK federal government has actually picked to focus just on the financial resources of the state throughout DMK guideline in the last 5 years, he pointed out.

“Our federal government pleased individuals’s guarantees in spite of the financial pressure we had post Covid, however this federal government is attempting to twitch out of its guarantees utilizing financial area as a factor,” he stated.

When it comes to contrast with peer states, he stated that well-being plans in peer states like Gujarat are much lower compared to those of Tamil Nadu.

He likewise mentioned that the TVK federal government, which criticised sluggish capex in the last 5 years, has actually been looking for to stop jobs such as the ECR raised highway and the Parandur airport job, both of which are capital investment.

Responding to the white paper’s discuss income deficit, he stated that the report has actually not discussed the external causes such as the GST rate rationalisation and funds that stay stuck from the Union federal government under Samagra Shiksha, Jal Jeevan Mission and other plans. “The TVK federal government is in some way not prepared to blame the Union federal government for all the difficulties they have actually troubled us,” he stated.

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Released on June 17, 2026