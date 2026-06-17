Tamil Nadu CM Vijay fulfills tech leaders from Nasscom, Cognizant

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S Joseph Vijay satisfied Nasscom Chairman Rajesh Nambiar, Vice President Srikanth Srinivasan, Director Udaya Shankar, and Southern Regional Director Bhaskar Kumar Verma|Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday satisfied senior tech leaders, consisting of Nasscom President Rajesh Nambiar.

According to a declaration from Nascom, the discussion concentrated on reinforcing industry-government cooperation to speed up Tamil Nadu’s innovation environment

The considerations likewise consisted of matters such as developing a much deeper pipeline of industry-ready digital skill, advancing AI preparedness throughout sectors and allowing broader adoption of emerging innovations

The market body included that it anticipates continuing its partnership with the Government of Tamil Nadu to support the state’s innovation and development aspirations.

Independently, leaders from IT significant Cognizant, which has a big existence in Chennai, likewise fulfilled the TVK president and TN CM on Wednesday. The delegation consisted of Rajesh Varrier, President, Global Operations, and CMD, Cognizant India.

Released on June 17, 2026