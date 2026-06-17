Hong Kong – Director of Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of CPC Central Committee and Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of State Council Mr Xia Baolong gets here in Hong Kong for examination go to (with photos/video)

Director of Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of CPC Central Committee and Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of State Council Mr Xia Baolong shows up in Hong Kong for assessment see (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************

The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Mr Xia Baolong, showed up in Hong Kong today (June 16) to carry out an assessment of Hong Kong’s positioning with the National 15th Five-Year Plan and the development of the Northern Metropolis advancement.

In the early morning, Mr Xia checked out the Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen New Development Area Community Liaison Centre in the business of the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee. He was informed on the preparation and advancement of the brand-new advancement location, especially on the pilot location of massive land disposal in Hung Shui Kiu and the advancement of the Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park. Throughout the see, Mr Xia was likewise informed on the transportation preparation along with the building of the train and the Smart and Green Mass Transit System in the brand-new advancement location.

Mr Xia later on visited the Hung Shui Kiu University Town Area to examine the preparation, advancement vision and newest development of the Northern Metropolis University Town. He likewise checked out the Light Public Housing on Yau Pok Road, Yuen Long, to listen to an instruction on the current development of the Light Public Housing tasks. He then checked out a household of 4 and had an exchange with them.

Next, Mr Xia checked out the Microelectronics Centre in Yuen Long InnoPark to learn more about the development and innovation market advancements in Hong Kong.

In the afternoon, Mr Xia went to the Kwu Tung North New Development Area to check the building and construction development of real estate, transportation, federal government workplaces and other supplementary centers in the location. He later on checked out the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park in the Loop to find out about its total advancement strategy and most current position, in addition to the building and construction development of the Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster website. Mr Xia later on checked out the Central Government-Aided Emergency Hospital in the Lok Ma Chau Loop to examine its operations.

At night, Mr Xia checked out AsiaWorld-Expo to discover how Hong Kong changes mega occasions into brand-new financial incentive to assist the city take the advancement chances caused by the National 15th Five-Year Plan.

Authorities accompanying the gos to consisted of the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki; the Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan; the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr Algernon Yau; the Secretary for Health, Professor Lo Chung-mau; the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn; the Secretary for Housing, Ms Winnie Ho; the Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin; the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong; the Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Ms Mable Chan; the Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Miss Janice Tse Siu-wa; and the Director of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Carol Yip.

Mr Xia will continue his check out to Hong Kong tomorrow (June 17).