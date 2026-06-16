The Rise of Aspirational Luxury: How Cosmos Corner Reflects NCR’s New Housing Demand|Image: Initiative Desk

As NCR’s domestic market develops, property buyers are significantly prioritising bigger homes, lifestyle-driven features, thoughtful style, and long-lasting worth over conventional high-end addresses. Accommodating this growing need for aspirational high-end living, AU Real Estate has actually released Cosmos Corner in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad, with an initial base rate of 6,900 per sq. ft., providing superior homes that integrate contemporary living and connection in among NCR’s emerging domestic locations.

Established on around 5.6 acres, Cosmos Corner will consist of 831 homes throughout 3 towers rising to 40 floorings. The job provides attentively developed 3 BHK determining 1,780 sq. ft., 3 BHK + multipurpose space, covering 1,972 sq. ft., and 5BHK homes of 3,175 sq. ft., accommodating households trying to find large, future-ready homes.

The advancement differs through its architecture and preparation. Every home is a corner home, permitting optimum personal privacy, natural ventilation, and daytime. The 8-foot-wide L-shaped sundecks supply extra outside home. The job includes 7 high-speed lifts per tower, serving 7 houses on each flooring, guaranteeing smooth vertical movement and boosted resident benefit.

The way of life community has actually been created around health, entertainment, and neighborhood living. Locals will have access to a contemporary clubhouse, swimming pool, gym, landscaped open areas, yoga and meditation zones, and numerous leisure centers.

Ashish Agarwal, Director, AU Real Estate, stated, Today’s property buyers are trying to find more than simply a home– they desire area, personal privacy, convenience, and smooth connection all at one address. With Cosmos Corner, we have actually attempted to develop precisely that. With our viewpoint of ‘Life of Expanse’, the job has actually been attentively developed with open designs, plentiful natural light, extensive sundecks, and low-density preparation to provide a genuinely raised living experience. Siddharth Vihar is quickly becoming among NCR’s most appealing domestic locations, and our company believe Cosmos Corner will stand apart as a landmark advancement in the area.”

The launch likewise shows the growing prominence of Siddharth Vihar as one of NCR’s emerging domestic development centres. Tactically found on the Delhi– Meerut Expressway (NH-9), the location uses direct connection to Noida, East Delhi, Central Delhi, Indirapuram, and Ghaziabad. City stations such as Electronic City and Shaheed Sthal, in addition to distance to Ghaziabad Railway Station, additional enhance its availability.

Facilities advancement is speeding up the location’s development trajectory. Enhanced roadway networks, the Hindon Elevated Road, and freshly authorized connection improvements are making Siddharth Vihar progressively appealing for experts working throughout Delhi-NCR. The mix of connection, prepared advancement, and competitive rates is motivating a stable increase of both property buyers and financiers.