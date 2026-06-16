Delhi to have online water analysers to counter water contamination; pilot project launched in Gulmohar Park

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board has launched a pilot project by installing an online water analyser in the Gulmohar Park area to monitor water quality in real time, including parameters such as pH and disinfectant levels, following recent complaints of water contamination.

Delhi BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar Satish Upadhyay said that the analysers, if found successful, would be expanded across the city to improve water quality monitoring.

The move follows recent concerns raised by locals regarding the quality of their water supply. Upadhyay said that the analysers can be used to monitor water quality in real-time, specifically tracking pH, total dissolved solids (TDS), and chlorine levels to ensure better water quality.

“Ten days ago, there were complaints of water contamination in the Gulmohar Park area, which were addressed by the Delhi Jal Board. Because the water pipelines run underground, using such water analysers, we can check pH, TDS and Chlorine levels in water. This technology will help check for any contamination and its source. Delhi Jal Board will use this technology throughout the city if this pilot is successful,” he told ANI.

He added that the project is being implemented under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and is expected to be fully installed within a week.

“This has been installed via the PPP model, and its complete set-up will be done in a week’s time,” said Upadhyay.

Highlighting the swift support of government officials, President of the Gulmohar Park RWA Atul Bal said that after the MLA office was made aware of the contaminated water issue, the response was quick and thorough.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “This problem started three weeks ago. Immediately, we approached the MLA office. Both the MLA office and DJB worked with us for two weeks to resolve this problem. They identified different contamination points and other problems. Today, the issue of water contamination has been completely resolved.”