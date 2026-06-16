CM Naidu welcomes worldwide semiconductor producers to purchase Andhra Pradesh

Submit Photo: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu|Picture Credit: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed worldwide market leaders to check out the state within the next 30 days to explore its investor-friendly policies and chances.

Attending To the Semicon Ecosystem Roundtable Conference in Singapore on Tuesday, Naidu stated Andhra Pradesh was becoming among the most appealing locations for semiconductor production.

Highlighting the state federal government’s dedication towards the “Speed of Doing Business” design targeted at assisting in quicker approvals, effective governance and smooth commercial development, he stated India was presently among the best and most appealing locations for international financial investments and Andhra Pradesh would stick out as a beneficial state for financiers.

With proactive commercial policies and concentrate on facilities advancement, Andhra Pradesh would have substantial chances throughout the semiconductor worth chain, Naidu stated.

A semiconductor production center would be developed quickly in the Rayalaseema area, even more reinforcing the state’s position in the high-technology production sector.

The Rayalaseema area in the state was being established as a center for innovative production markets, consisting of defence production, aerospace, electronic devices, fighter airplane parts and vehicle production, the Chief Minister stated.

The Semicon Ecosystem Roundtable was gone to by agents from leading semiconductor and innovation business based in Singapore and other significant gamers consisting of GlobalFoundries, NXP Semiconductors, ASMPT, One System Technologies, Techsend Photomask and Aquatech.

The Andhra Pradesh federal government was devoted to developing a robust semiconductor environment in the state, Naidu stated, including it was prepared to partner with international business to drive development, making quality and sustainable commercial development.

Naidu likewise satisfied Lim Siong Guan, Executive Advisor of Singapore’s Investment Corporation. The conference concentrated on governance reforms and finest practices in public administration. He welcomed Lim Siong Guan to offer training and capacity-building programs on great governance for senior federal government authorities and public agents, according to a release.

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Released on June 16, 2026