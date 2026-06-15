Motor insurance policies remain fully valid for the use of E-20 fuel: ICICI Lombard

The motor insurance policies remain fully valid by the use of E-20 fuel, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said.

Responding to a query by businessline on the status of the motor insurance claims in the wake of E-20 fuel use, the company said, “We do not treat use of E-20 fuel in older vehicles as a negligence and we consider the E-20 fuel program as a progressive, environment-friendly step.”

“Our insurance policies are designed to cover accidental damages, theft, personal accident for owner-drivers and co-passengers, as well as third-party liabilities, depending on the covers opted by the insured,” it said.

Claims are admissible based on the occurrence of insured perils such as vehicle accidents or theft.

“The type of fuel used in the vehicle such as Petrol, Diesel, CNG & so on is not a determining factor in claim admissibility. Accordingly, if a claim is admissible with conventional fuel, it is equally admissible with E-20 fuel and ICICI Lombard does not reject claims merely on the basis of fuel usage,” the company added.

Published on June 15, 2026