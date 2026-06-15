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Home Business Four Assam products get GI tag: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Four Assam products get GI tag: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

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The products are Bihu Pepa, a traditional musical instrument, Bah Silpa (bamboo products) and Karbi Anglong and Deori handloom products

By PTI

Updated – June 15, 2026 at 01:35 PM.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (file photo)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (file photo)
| Photo Credit:
PTI

Four products from Assam have received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The products are Bihu Pepa, a traditional musical instrument, Bah Silpa (bamboo products) and Karbi Anglong and Deori handloom products, he said.

“A proud moment for Assam! Our efforts to conserve and promote our rich heritage get another shot in the arm,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The chief minister said the recognition comes at a time when Assam’s heritage and traditional products are gaining global recognition and appreciation.

“This certification will ensure that the producers related to it will get the right value for the products and only the authentic products are in the markets,” he added.

Published on June 15, 2026

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