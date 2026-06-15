Innefu Labs Raises USD 30M in Series B Round to advance Sovereign AI for National Security

India, June 11 —

11 June 2026 | New Delhi – Innefu Labs, India’s leading Artificial Intelligence company in the space of National Security, founded by Tarun Wig and Abhishek Sharma, has raised USD 30M from Panthera Growth Partners, marking one of the most significant milestones in India’s National Security technology sector. The company has been at the forefront of creating indigenous platforms and multi-modal fusion systems currently deployed across defense, intelligence, law enforcement, revenue intelligence, and large enterprise clients.

The capital injection, completed through a combination of primary and secondary transactions from Panthera’s second fund, positions Innefu for an IPO and accelerates its push into international markets after Innefu’s initial successful forays in Middle East.

The investment comes as India’s sovereign defense initiatives drive sharply increased domestic procurement of critical security technologies. Building on consistent revenues above Rs.100 crore, Innefu’s momentum is reflected in a growing pool of multiple Rs.100 crore+ contracts spanning defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and revenue intelligence operations.

The proceeds will fund Innefu’s next phase of scaling and global expansion, alongside deep-tech R&D anchored in its AI-first, sovereign capabilities. This includes advancing its proprietary Agentic AI platform, establishing a dedicated Physical AI (robotics) wing, and developing sovereign AI infrastructure with secure, domain-specialized language models built for high-trust environments.

Tarun Wig, Co-Founder and CEO of Innefu Labs, stated: “When we started Innefu, our vision was clear: India should never have to depend on external technologies to secure its people, its institutions, or its digital future. Over the last fifteen years, we have transformed that vision into reality, building indigenous AI-powered platforms that protect critical national assets, empower decision-makers, and strengthen the country’s security ecosystem.

We now intend to scale our innovations faster, deepen our investments in advanced AI and further enhance our autonomous decision-support systems. We believe the next wave of technological leadership will belong to nations that own their intelligence capabilities, and Innefu is committed to ensuring that India stands at the forefront of that transformation.

What excites us most is that we are still at the beginning of our story. The foundations have been laid, the talent is in place, and the mission has never been clearer. With this new chapter, we are not just building a company, we are helping build the technological backbone of a secure, self-reliant, and AI-powered India for generations to come.”

Shilpa Kulkarni, Founder and Managing Partner of Panthera Growth Partners, stated: “Innefu has built native, AI-powered software that solve critical challenges in national defense and enterprise security infrastructure. Our investment decision is based on their proprietary technology, deep domain expertise, and a proven track record in high-stakes, mission-critical environments. We are partnering with Innefu to support their growth ambitions as they prepare for public markets.”

Operational Footprint and Market Context

The domestic security technology market involves complex technical requirements historically met by international defense vendors. Innefu’s deployments include several national scale AI intelligence fusion centres including India’s first National Terrorism Data Fusion Centre, Southeast Asia’s largest operational Intelligence Fusion Centre, Revenue Intelligence Fusion Platforms, Predictive Policing Platforms, Indigenous open-source intelligence (OSINT) and Deep Web Fusion Platform for Law Enforcement & Defense Agencies.

Abhishek Sharma, Co-Founder and CTO of Innefu Labs, added: “For over a decade, we’ve solved mission-critical challenges for defense, intelligence, and investigative agencies. As governments worldwide move toward AI-driven decision-making, our mission is to build trusted, AI-first indigenous platforms that strengthen national security and keep critical data & platforms sovereign. This funding accelerates our next chapter: advancing our Agentic AI capabilities, venturing into Physical AI and robotics, and expanding globally, building the full sovereign AI stack that high-trust environments demand”

Krishan Kant Rathi, Managing Partner at First Bridge Investment Managers, stated: “We are proud to have backed Innefu Labs in 2017, recognizing its vision to build AI-driven platforms for India’s critical sectors. It is immensely satisfying to see Innefu emerge as a key technology partner for national intelligence and investigative agencies. This funding round will further accelerate its growth and global expansion.”

Panthera’s second fund, backed by institutional investors from India, the European Union, and the United States, focuses on growth-stage companies with established product-market fit, deploying an average capital allocation of USD 20 million per company across India and Southeast Asia. The firm’s historical portfolio across its fund vehicles includes allocations in FoxTale, OfBusiness, Zivame, Travelstack Tech, EMotorad, Flipspaces etc.

About Innefu Labs

Founded in 2010 by Tarun Wig and Abhishek Sharma, Innefu is an AI driven company in the field of National and Cyber Security. The company was started with a clear focus to carry out high Tech R&D which fuels innovation and leads to products which can capture the global market and be the cornerstone of the economy of the country. Innefu is a fully indigenous Artificial Intelligence company committed to strengthening National and Cyber Security. With more than 100+ installations across Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and South East Asia, the company is today a de-facto leader in developing and deploying AI for National and Cyber Security.

The company with its own range of products serves a diverse client base including Defense and Intelligence organizations, Law Enforcement Agencies, Financial Intelligence Units, BFSI as well as top Fortune 500 companies. Having worked with some of the most sensitive organizations the company has a deep understanding of handling sensitive and critical installations.

For more information, visit www.innefu.com