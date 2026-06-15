Entrepreneur S M Tehseen Expands Advisory Practice as Founders Move Toward Lean, AI Driven Operations

India, June 11 —

Founder of Cozystayz, Fedorino and Geekynd opens a limited set of consulting and micro investment engagements for early stage businesses focused on efficiency over headcount

India, [11/06/2026]: Entrepreneur, micro investor and growth partner S M Tehseen has expanded his advisory practice, opening a limited number of consulting and micro investment engagements for early stage founders who want to scale without the weight of oversized teams and fixed costs. The move responds to a clear shift among founders who are now judged on efficiency as much as on growth.

The change reflects a wider correction across markets. After a prolonged funding slowdown and rising operating costs, the familiar pattern of hiring quickly and repairing operations later has become difficult to sustain. The alternative gaining ground is to build leaner from the outset, with documented systems and artificial intelligence handling work that once demanded steadily growing headcount.

“Most early founders do not have a growth problem, they have a leverage problem,” said S M Tehseen, founder of Geekynd. “They are doing too much by hand and hiring too early to cover for systems that were never built properly. The work I do with them is about fixing that order, building lean operations, applying AI where it genuinely saves time, and getting the backbone right before scale, not after something breaks.”

Tehseen’s view is grounded in operating experience across three very different sectors. He is the founder of Cozystayz, a boutique hospitality venture, Fedorino, a haute couture label, and Geekynd, an AI powered growth partner that runs customer support, virtual assistance and backend operations for fast moving brands through dedicated remote teams. Building companies in hospitality, fashion and digital services has produced an unusually broad view of what slows businesses down, which is seldom a shortage of ambition and more often operational drag: unclear processes, premature hiring, scattered tools and a founder who has quietly become the bottleneck.

That diagnosis shapes the practice. In place of generic strategy decks, the focus stays on the operating layer of a business, how work moves, where time leaks, which tasks belong to automation, which belong to a remote team, and which a founder should stop doing altogether. The intended outcome is leverage, allowing revenue to rise without cost and complexity climbing at the same rate.

Artificial intelligence runs through the approach, though with a deliberate qualification. The opportunity for a smaller business, in this framing, is practical rather than theatrical.

“AI is not about replacing a team with a chatbot,” Tehseen said. “For a small business it is leverage. The right tools let a lean team deliver more, respond faster and spend their hours on the work that actually moves the business, instead of the work a system should be handling on its own.”

Alongside consulting and advisory engagements, Tehseen remains an active micro investor, backing a select group of early stage founders. Those investments are paired with hands on operational support rather than capital alone, an approach built on the belief that first time founders gain more from a partner inside the work than from funding by itself.

The same body of work has positioned Tehseen as a speaker on entrepreneurship, operations and the everyday application of AI in lean businesses, with attention to the less glamorous fundamentals: cash discipline, operating systems, timing a hire correctly, and the distance between motion and genuine progress.

The timing is intentional. As more founders set out to do more with less, a gap is widening between businesses that treat operations and AI as an afterthought and those that design them in from the first day. The expanded practice is aimed squarely at the second group. A limited number of consulting, advisory, micro investment and speaking engagements are open at present.

About S M Tehseen S M Tehseen is an entrepreneur, micro investor, business consultant, speaker and author based in India. He is the founder of Cozystayz (boutique hospitality), Fedorino (haute couture) and Geekynd (an AI powered growth partner for fast moving brands). Drawing on operating experience across hospitality, fashion and digital services, he works with early stage and growing founders on growth strategy, operational design, remote team structures and the practical use of AI in lean businesses. Learn more at https://smtehseen.com

Media Contact S M Tehseen

Email: coffee@smtehseen.com

Phone: +91 9910471818