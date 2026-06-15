Foo Fighters Announce Debut India Shows in January 2027

The American rock greats led by Dave Grohl will perform in Bengaluru and Mumbai, joined by New York act The Pretty Reckless

Rock band Foo Fighters have confirmed their long-anticipated India debut, announcing shows in Bengaluru (at Bengaluru LIVE) on Jan. 29, 2027, and in Mumbai at Mahalaxmi Race Course on Jan. 31, 2027.

The news came on the back of teasers shared by festival and tour series Bandland, with Dave Grohl and co. slated to arrive after releasing their 12th album, Your Favorite Toy, in April this year. As part of Bandland on Tour produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, they will be joined in both cities by New York rock act The Pretty Reckless, Austin-based act Die Spitz. Rock band Pinkshift and folk-rocker Alain Johannes will perform in Bengaluru, while Goa-based rock act Still In Therapy and singer-songwriter Mali will perform in Mumbai.

The rumors of a Foo Fighters India concert have been going strong since last year, and these upcoming India shows are part of their ongoing Take Cover world tour, which also includes festivals such as Pinkpop in the Netherlands and Rock in Rio in Brazil. The band, comprising frontman Grohl, guitarist Pat Smear, bassist Nate Mendel, guitarist Chris Shiflett, keyboardist Rami Jaffee and recently-inducted drummer Ilan Rubin, will bring their arena-ready, emotion-packed concert to India after shows in Australia and New Zealand in January 2027.

Grohl says in a statement, “After 31 years as a band, we can’t wait to FINALLY play for our fans in India!! It’s taken a few years but we promise it’ll be worth the wait. We hope Bengaluru and Mumbai are ready for a couple of very long, very loud nights.”

When asked about whether they’ve had any offers to tour India, Shiflett told Rolling Stone India in 2019, “It has come up, if I remember, a few years ago there was some talk of us going to India, and I don’t know whatever happened with that. So I don’t know.”

Mentioning that it was his first-ever interview with an Indian publication, Shiflett added, “I’ve been touring for a long time, and one of my favorite things on tour is when we go places we’ve never been before […] So if an Indian tour ever comes up, sign me up, I’d love it. One of my favorite bands [Finnish rock outfit] Hanoi Rocks, I remember seeing pictures and reading about how they went [to India] in the early Eighties and the shows sounded insane, it sounded really wild.”

Fans can expect a marathon setlist that usually averages at two-and-a-half hours, spanning hits such as “This Is A Call,” “Everlong,” “The Pretender,” “Times Like These,” “My Hero,” “Best Of You” and “Walk,” among others.

Tickets for the Mumbai and Bengaluru concerts will go on sale on June 16, 2026 via BookMyShow.