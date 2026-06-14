3-year drinking water crisis forces villagers to depend upon hazardous well in Ganjam

A serious drinking water crisis has actually been bothering the locals of Padmapalli town under Jhadabandha panchayat in Dharakote block of Odisha’s Ganjam district for the previous 3 years, sources stated on Sunday.

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In spite of the existence of a water tank, solar-powered facilities, and family pipeline connections, villagers declare that no water has actually been provided through the system for several years.

The town, home to around 30 tribal households and almost 100 locals, has actually been having a hard time to gain access to safe drinking water. With the piped water system staying defunct, ladies are required to stroll to neighboring farming fields to gather water for everyday usage.

Villagers state the scenario ends up being a lot more tough throughout the summertime when water deficiency heightens.

According to regional citizens, a water tank was set up almost 3 years back and at first supplied a routine supply of water. The system apparently stopped working later on, leaving the neighborhood reliant on the field well.

Throughout monsoon season, the well water frequently ends up being muddy and polluted, requiring villagers to take in hazardous water and exposing them to numerous waterborne illness.

Homeowners declare that they have actually consistently approached the block authorities, department authorities, and even chosen agents looking for an option. They declare that no reliable action has actually been taken so far.

Revealing issue over the concern, villagers have actually advised the administration to bring back the supply of water system instantly.

“We go to the farming field where there is a little well and bring water from there to consume. What else can we do? In some way we handle; some days it suffices, and some days it isn’t. The water is bad. When it rains, it gets muddy and combined with soil, however we still need to bring and take in that really water,” a local, Laxmi Malika, stated.

Responding to the accusations, Dharakote Block Development Officer (BDO) revealed that the regional administration was not familiar with the issue and guaranteed that a questions would be carried out.

The authorities even more specified that actions would be required to bring back the supply of water and start required action after confirmation.

“I was not knowledgeable about this, however given that you have actually brought it to my attention, I will check out the location with the RWSS group to check what the issue is, whether they have a water tank, and what the concern is with the borewell. After examination, concrete action will certainly be taken,” Dharakote BDO, Truptimayee Jena, specified.