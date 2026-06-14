Numerous farmers gherao CSO workplace over paddy procurement hold-ups in Odisha

Numerous farmers objected at the CSO workplace in Odisha’s Subarnapur district over hold-ups in paddy procurement. With lots of paddy-laden lorries stranded for days, farmers required instant lifting of stocks from Binika mandi.



Paddy farmers objecting outdoors CSO workplace in Binika Photograph:( OTV )

The paddy procurement crisis in Odisha’s Subarnapur district continues to deepen, with numerous farmers objecting versus hold-ups in the lifting of gathered paddy from regional mandis. The scenario ended up being especially serious on Sunday at Binika mandi, where almost 70 truckloads of paddy stay stranded regardless of repetitive appeals from farmers.

Check Out: Odisha Farmers obstruct primary roadway over paddy procurement mayhem at LAMPS

Irritated by the absence of administrative action, more than 100 farmers collected at the District Civil Supplies Office (DSO) in Binika and staged a sit-in demonstration, requiring instant intervention. The regional farmers declared that big amounts of paddy have actually been depending on the mandi for days, triggering stress and anxiety amongst growers who are awaiting their fruit and vegetables to be transferred and processed.

According to the opposing farmers, a number of problems had actually currently been sent to the authorities concerning the concern, however no concrete actions were taken. With the procurement operations stopping working to move at the anticipated speed, the regional farmers feared additional losses and trouble.

Agents of the agitating farmers held conversations with the District Civil Supplies Officer (CSO) and prompted the administration to guarantee the timely lifting of paddy stocks from Binika mandi. They worried that hold-ups in procurement straight impact the income of farming households and develop extra storage and transport obstacles.

“Around 100 farmers have actually collected here. We had actually been waiting at the CSO workplace for about an hour. When the CSO got here, we grumbled to him that 60 to 70 of our paddy-laden automobiles have actually been stranded at Binika market backyard for the last 7 days,” an agitating farmer, Bharat Sahu, stated.

“We requested him (the CSO) to make plans for this. He stated that within 2 to 4 days, all your automobiles will go and be unloaded. He likewise stated that he is sending out lorries today. If the automobiles will not go, then we will take alternative procedures. We have actually chosen and informed the CSO that we will stage a roadway blockade tomorrow,” the farmer specified.

Following the conference, the DSO ensured the farmers that plans would be made to release lorries and speed up the transport of paddy from the mandi. The regional administration has actually guaranteed to deal with the stockpile and improve procurement operations to relieve the issues of farmers throughout the district.

“Some regional farmers had actually pertained to grumble that their paddy was not being raised from the mandi. Today we are sending out cars from 4 mills, and their paddy will be raised. In addition, an OD mill will likewise be designated to their mandi today. Their 4,000 to 5,000 bags of paddy depending on the mandi will be raised efficiently, and they will not deal with any more issues. No farmer’s token will lapse,” Binika CSO, Kedarnath Naik, revealed.