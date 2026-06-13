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Home Business RaGa’s methods do not reinforce INDIA alliance: Vijayan

RaGa’s methods do not reinforce INDIA alliance: Vijayan

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Kozhikode: Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating his political technique does not reinforce the INDIA alliance and frequently winds up assisting the BJP.

Reacting to a concern about Rahul Gandhi’s reported remark at an INDIA alliance conference that he would not hug Vijayan due to their political competition in Kerala, the previous CM stated he was not worried about who hugs whom.

“But we all saw the photograph of Rahul Gandhi hugging Narendra Modi. My objection is not to the act of hugging Modi itself. Rather, his remarks represent a particular political message. It reflects Rahul Gandhi’s approach and how he views the INDIA alliance,” Vijayan stated.

Check out: INDIA bloc conference: Regional allies, Left target union mindset of Congress

The senior CPI(M) leader stated the matter needed comprehensive conversation which he would not enter into it at length now.

He stated the INDIA alliance had actually reached a specific phase today.

“It is not only us, but also leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, along with other major non-Congress parties, who raised objections during the meeting and spoke against the Congress position,” he stated.

He included that individuals might see where the DMK stands now.

“The current situation has been created by the Congress approach, particularly by Rahul Gandhi’s approach. The reality is that this approach does not strengthen the INDIA alliance. As I have said before, it often ends up helping the BJP. Through such actions, Rahul Gandhi is creating a situation where he effectively becomes a facilitator of the BJP’s interests,” Vijayan stated.

Check out: Rahul Gandhi, Abhishek Banerjee fulfill amidst TMC’s INDIA Bloc outreach

Throughout the Assembly election project, both Vijayan and Gandhi had actually targeted each other in their speeches.

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