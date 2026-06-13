Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda takes part in Swachh Bharat drive, plantation program in Cuttack

The Kendrapara MP likewise connected with intellectuals, elderly people and accomplished craftsmens of the town. On the event, he felicitated numerous recognized people in acknowledgment of their contributions to society.



BJP National Vice President and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda Photograph: (OTV)

BJP National Vice President and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda went to Salepur in Cuttack district and participated in a series of public outreach and social well-being programs on Saturday.

Throughout his check out, the parliamentarian took part in a Swachh Bharat project at the properties of the Maa Saheshwari Temple in Salepur town. As part of the tidiness drive, the senior leader personally cleaned up the temple environments and likewise planted saplings, highlighting the value of ecological preservation and public involvement in keeping spiritual and public locations tidy.

Later on, he participated in an unique conference at the Madhu Mandap, arranged particularly for members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Resolving the event, Panda spoke on problems worrying the well-being, empowerment and advancement of SC and ST neighborhoods and worried the requirement for inclusive development.

The Kendrapara MP likewise connected with intellectuals, seniors and accomplished craftsmens of the town. On the celebration, he felicitated numerous prominent people in acknowledgment of their contributions to society and their particular fields.

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A number of BJP leaders accompanied the celebration nationwide vice president throughout the programs, consisting of Cuttack district BJP president Ram Narayan Mohanty, Vice-president Himanshu Mohanty and BJP leader Prafulla Swain, to name a few.

“On the completion of two years of the government, BJP National Vice President and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda visited the Salepur and Mahanga Assembly constituencies. He participated in the Swachh Bharat campaign and plantation drives. He also interacted with leaders of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes regarding their problems and possible solutions. During the visit, the Kendrapara MP mingled with the people and sought their opinions on these issues,” stated Cuttack district BJP president Ram Narayan Mohanty.