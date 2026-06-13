4 households ostracised for stopping working to pay payment need in Odisha’s Ganjam

Worse, villagers have supposedly even obstructed their gain access to roadway by putting up a fence, cutting off motion, and leaving the households restricted inside their home for 3 days.



Households oscratised Photograph:(OTV)

In a troubling occurrence from Ganjam district, 4 households have actually supposedly been socially boycotted by villagers and restricted to their homes after they declined to adhere to the town committee’s choice. Worse, villagers have supposedly even obstructed their gain access to roadway by putting up a fence, cutting off motion, and leaving the households restricted inside their home for 3 days.

The inhumane occurrence has actually been reported from Samantarapalli town under the Kabisuryanagar police headquarters limitations.

Land Dispute Triggers Tension in Village

According to reports, the conflict started over a land concern including Surjyamani Pradhan and his household. Villagers declared that Pradhan has actually built a home on federal government land near the town neighborhood hall.

Following problems, a Revenue Inspector went to the location and carried out a measurement study. A gram sabha conference was likewise held to fix the matter. Throughout conversations, villagers apparently required Rs 1.6 lakh from Surjyamani as payment for the disputed land.

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Households Allegedly Confined and Cut Off

When the need was not satisfied, villagers are implicated of socially boycotting Surjyamani and 3 other associated households. The gain access to roadway resulting in their homes was supposedly obstructed with fencing, limiting their motion and successfully positioning them under home confinement.

The afflicted households declare they have actually been not able to march for necessary requirements for the previous 3 days.

“Due to a land conflict in the town, we were asked to pay a charge. As we might not pay the quantity, the roadway was closed and we are caught inside our home. We are not able to interact with the villagers, and nobody is talking to us. We were not even contacted us to the gram sabha. We wish to deal with the concern and live quietly with everybody. We have actually composed to the town head looking for reconsideration. We are residing in worry as we have actually been cornered,” stated Rakesh Kumar Pradhan, child of Suryamani Pradhan.

Cops Initiate Review

On being notified, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) mentioned that the matter will be taken a look at and essential action will be taken after confirmation of truths. Authorities are presently examining the circumstance to identify the legal and social ramifications of the event.

“There was a disagreement declaring that the household had actually intruded upon a part of land near the yard location near the Kalyan Mandap. After the concern concerned observe, the barriers near their home were gotten rid of. Later on, it was chosen by both celebrations that a correct separation would be performed to identify whether any part of the land had actually been trespassed upon and whether any structure required to be gotten rid of. No case has actually been signed up. The ASI had actually gone to the area for initial questions based upon details got,” stated Sujit Kumar Nayak, SDPO, Purushottampur.