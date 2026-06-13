BJP behaving like North Korean leader Kim Jong Un: Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP was behaving like North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, trying to create a one-party electoral system in the country, and that the Meenakshi Natarajan episode was part of that plan.

He alleged that after stealing votes, they are have now stealing seats and the BJP’s decision to field a third candidate despite lacking the necessary numbers reflects their intention.

In an informal interaction with media persons in New Delhi on Friday, he said after illegally snatching Ms. Natarajan’s seat, the BJP and BRS were indulging in a misinformation campaign to divert attention. The allegations of ‘coverts’ in Congress were being spread only to divert attention from the BJP’s illegal actions.

Clarifies Hitler-HYDRA remarks

Referring to the controversy over his comments comparing HYDRAA with a term associated with the Hitler era, Mr. Revanth Reddy said his remarks had been misrepresented.

“I only referred to the historical usage of the term. I never said Hitler was my role model. Certain media outlets and television channels distorted my comments to suit their narrative,” he said.

Cabinet Expansion

On speculation regarding a possible Telangana Cabinet expansion, the Chief Minister dismissed media reports. He said that all 66 Congress MLAs were deserving candidates for ministerial positions but pointed out that constitutional provisions limited the size of the Council of Ministers to 17 members.

Earlier, he met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and discussed the party affairs in Telangana. Sources said Cabinet expansion was also discussed and the issue is likely to be discussed again after June 17.