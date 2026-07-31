No vada pav, samosa, chocolates near schools any longer: Maharashtra prohibits unhealthy food within a 50-metre radius; check list of prohibited products & & charges

Run-through Maharashtra FDA has actually prohibited unhealthy food sales within fifty meters of schools. This relocation intends to promote much healthier consuming practices amongst trainees statewide. Principals and school management will deal with action for any offenses of this brand-new guideline. Evaluations will start quickly throughout the state to make sure stringent compliance. The department likewise resolved a current MPSC evaluation paper leakage problem. Listen to this short article in summed up format

iStock Maharashtra prohibits unhealthy food sales near schools

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA)has actually revealed a state-wide restriction on the sale, circulation and ad of processed food inside schools and within a 50-metre radius of school facilities. The relocation intends to promote much healthier consuming routines amongst trainees and suppress simple access to high-fat, high-sugar and deep-fried foods.

The statement was made by Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde, who stated school authorities would be held liable for guaranteeing stringent application of the brand-new guidelines. ANI reported that assessments throughout the state will start quickly.

No vada pav, samosas, cold beverages or ice creams near schools

Describing the scope of the restriction, Munde stated a vast array of junk food products will no longer be permitted to be offered, dispersed or marketed around schools.

“I want to make it clear that excess fat, excess trans fat and excess sugar products, including deeply fried foods, excessive sugar drinks, vada pav, samosa, cold drinks, chocolates and ice cream, such junk foods are strictly not allowed inside schools to be sold, not be distributed freely, advertise and also not in the surrounding (50 metres range). Principal and School Management should implement this strictly, and there should also be awareness about it among parents,” he stated, as priced quote by ANI.

The commissioner worried that schools need to likewise inform moms and dads about the value of healthy consuming practices amongst kids.

Principals and school management face action for infractions

The FDA has actually alerted that principals and school management committees might deal with action if they stop working to implement the restriction.

“We will start inspections across the State soon. FDA along with School Management will be happy to take a workshop at District level and Taluka level to implement it smoothly,” Munde stated, according to ANI.

The department prepares to carry out assessments throughout Maharashtra to make sure compliance and will arrange awareness workshops at district and taluka levels to support schools in carrying out the brand-new standards.

FDA likewise talks about MPSC assessment grievance

Throughout the instruction, Munde likewise reacted to concerns relating to a supposed Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) evaluation paper leakage.

“We received an email from an individual on the 21st. We recorded the person’s statement on the 24th. MPSC is an independent body, and it conducts the Food and Drug Inspector examination. We have forwarded the statement and all the documents we received to the MPSC,” he stated, as priced quote by ANI.

He clarified that the FDA had actually forwarded the grievance and supporting files to the MPSC for more action.

FDA steps up food security enforcement

The most recent order comes weeks after the Maharashtra FDA suspended the food licences of 3 dining establishments in Mumbai over major health and food security offenses.

According to the department, assessments performed in Bhendi Bazaar and Umarkhadi discovered numerous shortages, consisting of bad kitchen area health, missing out on records for basic material procurement, absence of drinking water quality screening, insufficient paperwork on cooking oil quality, incorrect partition of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and the lack of insect-proof screens, increasing the threat of bug invasion.

The FDA stated the current limitations near schools belong to more comprehensive efforts to enhance food security requirements and motivate much healthier food options throughout the state.

Inputs from ANI

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