FIFA World Cup 2026 | USA VS Paraguay LIVE: U.S. wins 4-1 in dream start for World Cup co-hosts

Folarin Balogun scored the second and third goals for the U.S. in the 30th and 49th minutes of the match, which went into 98th minute
Updated – June 13, 2026 09:11 am IST
Players of the United States celebrate after the World Cup Group D football match against Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, on June 12, 2026.
| Photo Credit:
AP
The USA won their opening Group D match on Saturday (June 13, 2026) against Paraguay 4-1. The U.S. started its goal haul within seven minutes in the first World Cup tournament on its soil since 1994, thanks to an own goal by Damián Bobadilla.
Also read: Canada’s Larin salvages 1-1 draw against Bosnia in Group B opener
The win and emphatic scoreline put the U.S. in a favourable position already to progress from Group D, which also contains Australia and Turkiye.
Folarin Balogun brace and Gio Reyna curler fired the co-hosts to a 4-1 drubbing of Paraguay. Balogun scored two goals for the U.S. in the 30th and 42nd minutes. Reyna scored a superb fourth with the outside of his right foot that curled just inside the far post.
Mauricio’s left-footed goal, assisted by Julio Enciso, was the only one that Paraguay managed to score in their first World Cup appearance since 2010.
The live blog is now closed.
FILTER UPDATES
-
full time
June 13, 2026 08:32
98:30
Second Half ends, USA 4, Paraguay 1.
-
goal
June 13, 2026 08:32
97:21 Goal
Goal! USA 4, Paraguay 1. Giovanni Reyna (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Freeman.
-
June 13, 2026 08:31
96:09 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Timothy Weah (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Adams.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:29
93:51 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Alejandro Romero (Paraguay).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:28
93:51 Free Kick Won
Sebastian Berhalter (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
June 13, 2026 08:28
93:15 End Delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
June 13, 2026 08:27
92:53 Start Delay
Delay in match because of an injury Andrés Cubas (Paraguay).
-
yellow card
June 13, 2026 08:27
92:07 Yellow Card
Júnior Alonso (Paraguay) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:26
92:05 Free Kick Won
Tyler Adams (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:26
92:05 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Júnior Alonso (Paraguay).
-
half time
June 13, 2026 08:25
90:07 Added Time
Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:25
90:02 Free Kick Won
Giovanni Reyna (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:25
90:02 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Andrés Cubas (Paraguay).
-
June 13, 2026 08:23
89:30 Miss
Attempt missed. Sebastian Berhalter (USA) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:23
88:42 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Timothy Weah (USA).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:23
88:42 Free Kick Won
Júnior Alonso (Paraguay) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
June 13, 2026 08:22
88:02 Miss
Attempt missed. Ricardo Pepi (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Weston McKennie.
-
yellow card
June 13, 2026 08:22
87:22 Yellow Card
Álex Arce (Paraguay) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:22
87:20 Free Kick Won
Giovanni Reyna (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:22
87:20 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Álex Arce (Paraguay).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:21
85:49 Free Kick Won
Tyler Adams (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:21
85:49 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Omar Alderete (Paraguay).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:21
85:20 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Ricardo Pepi (USA).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:21
85:20 Free Kick Won
Ramón Sosa (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:19
83:45 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Giovanni Reyna (USA).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:18
83:45 Free Kick Won
Alejandro Romero (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
off side
June 13, 2026 08:17
82:38 Offside
Offside, Paraguay. Gustavo Gómez is caught offside.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:16
82:09 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Timothy Weah (USA).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:16
82:09 Free Kick Won
Julio Enciso (Paraguay) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
June 13, 2026 08:15
81:23 Substitution
Substitution, USA. Giovanni Reyna replaces Malik Tillman.
-
June 13, 2026 08:15
79:50 Substitution
Substitution, Paraguay. Alejandro Romero replaces Diego Gómez.
-
June 13, 2026 08:13
78:55 Substitution
Substitution, Paraguay. Gustavo Velázquez replaces Juan José Cáceres.
-
June 13, 2026 08:13
78:48 Substitution
Substitution, Paraguay. Ramón Sosa replaces Miguel Almirón.
-
yellow card
June 13, 2026 08:13
78:20 Yellow Card
Diego Gómez (Paraguay) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:13
78:17 Free Kick Won
Malik Tillman (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:13
78:17 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Diego Gómez (Paraguay).
-
corner
June 13, 2026 08:11
76:56 Corner
Corner, USA. Conceded by Orlando Gill.
-
June 13, 2026 08:11
76:49 Miss
Attempt missed. Timothy Weah (USA) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Malik Tillman.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:11
76:13 Free Kick Won
Malik Tillman (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:11
76:13 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Andrés Cubas (Paraguay).
-
June 13, 2026 08:09
74:09 Attempt Saved
Attempt saved. Malik Tillman (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Orlando Gill (Paraguay). Assisted by Ricardo Pepi.
-
goal
June 13, 2026 08:07
72:42 Goal
Goal! USA 3, Paraguay 1. Mauricio (Paraguay) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Julio Enciso following a set piece situation.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:07
72:05 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Antonee Robinson (USA).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:07
72:05 Free Kick Won
Juan José Cáceres (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
June 13, 2026 08:07
71:39 Substitution
Substitution, USA. Ricardo Pepi replaces Folarin Balogun.
-
June 13, 2026 08:05
71:38 Substitution
Substitution, USA. Timothy Weah replaces Sergiño Dest.
-
June 13, 2026 08:05
71:33 End Delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
June 13, 2026 08:05
70:55 Start Delay
Delay in match because of an injury Folarin Balogun (USA).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:05
70:34 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Juan José Cáceres (Paraguay).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 08:05
70:34 Free Kick Won
Malik Tillman (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
June 13, 2026 08:05
70:28 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Paraguay) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Omar Alderete with a headed pass.
-
June 13, 2026 08:04
70:15 End Delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
June 13, 2026 08:04
67:16 Start Delay
Delay in match for a drinks break.
-
June 13, 2026 08:00
64:39 Miss
Attempt missed. Diego Gómez (Paraguay) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Álex Arce.
-
June 13, 2026 08:00
64:30 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Julio Enciso (Paraguay) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Júnior Alonso.
-
June 13, 2026 07:55
61:35 Substitution
Substitution, Paraguay. Álex Arce replaces Antonio Sanabria.
-
June 13, 2026 07:55
60:10 Miss
Attempt missed. Malik Tillman (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:54
59:17 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Alex Freeman (USA).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:54
59:17 Free Kick Won
Julio Enciso (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
yellow card
June 13, 2026 07:54
58:51 Yellow Card
Tyler Adams (USA) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:53
58:45 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Tyler Adams (USA).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:53
58:45 Free Kick Won
Mauricio (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
corner
June 13, 2026 07:53
58:01 Corner
Corner, USA. Conceded by Júnior Alonso.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:52
57:13 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Chris Richards (USA).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:52
57:13 Free Kick Won
Julio Enciso (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
June 13, 2026 07:52
56:35 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Malik Tillman (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Weston McKennie.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:50
55:46 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Andrés Cubas (Paraguay).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:50
55:46 Free Kick Won
Tyler Adams (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
yellow card
June 13, 2026 07:47
52:05 Yellow Card
Miguel Almirón (Paraguay) is shown the yellow card.
-
June 13, 2026 07:46
51:26 Contentious Referee Decisions
VAR Decision: Card Changed.
-
June 13, 2026 07:46
51:23 End Delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
June 13, 2026 07:45
50:45 Start Delay
Delay in match (USA). VAR checking.
-
June 13, 2026 07:45
50:35 Miss
Attempt missed. Diego Gómez (Paraguay) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Julio Enciso with a cross following a set piece situation.
-
yellow card
June 13, 2026 07:44
49:38 Yellow Card
Tim Ream (USA) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:44
49:30 Free Kick Lost
Miguel Almirón (Paraguay) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:44
49:30 Free Kick Lost
(USA) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
-
June 13, 2026 07:44
49:10 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Diego Gómez (Paraguay) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
-
corner
June 13, 2026 07:43
48:28 Corner
Corner, Paraguay. Conceded by Tim Ream.
-
June 13, 2026 07:43
48:27 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Diego Gómez (Paraguay) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:43
47:53 Free Kick Won
Folarin Balogun (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:43
47:53 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Gustavo Gómez (Paraguay).
-
June 13, 2026 07:43
47:44 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Paraguay) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
-
June 13, 2026 07:42
46:56 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Folarin Balogun (USA) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
-
June 13, 2026 07:39
45′ Substitution
Substitution, USA. Sebastian Berhalter replaces Christian Pulisic.
-
June 13, 2026 07:39
45′ Start
Second Half begins USA 3, Paraguay 0.
-
June 13, 2026 07:38
45′ Substitution
Substitution, Paraguay. Mauricio replaces Damián Bobadilla.
-
half time
June 13, 2026 07:22
50:15
First Half ends, USA 3, Paraguay 0.
-
goal
June 13, 2026 07:22
49:02 Goal
Goal! USA 3, Paraguay 0. Folarin Balogun (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Malik Tillman.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:19
46:14 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Malik Tillman (USA).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:18
46:14 Free Kick Won
Miguel Almirón (Paraguay) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
half time
June 13, 2026 07:17
45′ Added Time
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:16
44:07 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Chris Richards (USA).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:16
44:07 Free Kick Won
Antonio Sanabria (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
June 13, 2026 07:16
42:50 Attempt Saved
Attempt saved. Malik Tillman (USA) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal by Orlando Gill (Paraguay).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:14
41:27 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Christian Pulisic (USA).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:14
41:27 Free Kick Won
Juan José Cáceres (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:13
39:50 Free Kick Won
Folarin Balogun (USA) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:13
39:50 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Andrés Cubas (Paraguay).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:10
38′ Free Kick Won
Chris Richards (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 07:10
38′ Free Kick Lost
Foul by Antonio Sanabria (Paraguay).
-
June 13, 2026 07:10
37′ Miss
Attempt missed. Chris Richards (USA) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Malik Tillman with a cross following a corner.
-
corner
June 13, 2026 07:09
36:19 Corner
Corner, USA. Conceded by Andrés Cubas.
-
June 13, 2026 07:09
36:16 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Malik Tillman (USA) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
-
June 13, 2026 07:07
34:48 Miss
Attempt missed. Folarin Balogun (USA) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Pulisic with a cross.
-
goal
June 13, 2026 07:03
30:19 Goal
Goal! USA 2, Paraguay 0. Folarin Balogun (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
-
off side
June 13, 2026 07:00
27:36 Offside
Offside, USA. Folarin Balogun is caught offside.
-
June 13, 2026 07:00
27′ End Delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
June 13, 2026 07:00
23:45 Start Delay
Delay in match for a drinks break.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 06:51
19:19 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Juan José Cáceres (Paraguay).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 06:51
19:19 Free Kick Won
Folarin Balogun (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
June 13, 2026 06:50
18:06 End Delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
June 13, 2026 06:50
18:06 End Delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
June 13, 2026 06:50
16:48 Start Delay
Delay in match because of an injury Omar Alderete (Paraguay).
-
June 13, 2026 06:50
16:48 Start Delay
Delay in match because of an injury Chris Richards (USA).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 06:49
16:36 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Chris Richards (USA).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 06:49
16:36 Free Kick Won
Omar Alderete (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
corner
June 13, 2026 06:49
15:53 Corner
Corner, USA. Conceded by Damián Bobadilla.
-
June 13, 2026 06:46
13:49 Miss
Attempt missed. Julio Enciso (Paraguay) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miguel Almirón with a headed pass.
-
June 13, 2026 06:46
12:40 End Delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
June 13, 2026 06:46
12:36 Start Delay
Delay in match (USA).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 06:44
11:46 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Andrés Cubas (Paraguay).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 06:44
11:46 Free Kick Won
Malik Tillman (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
yellow card
June 13, 2026 06:42
9:02 Yellow Card
Juan José Cáceres (Paraguay) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 06:41
8:58 Free Kick Won
Christian Pulisic (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 06:41
8:58 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Juan José Cáceres (Paraguay).
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 06:41
8:12 Free Kick Won
Folarin Balogun (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 06:41
8:12 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Gustavo Gómez (Paraguay).
-
June 13, 2026 06:39
6:48 Own Goal
Own Goal by Damián Bobadilla, Paraguay. USA 1, Paraguay 0.
-
off side
June 13, 2026 06:36
2:49 Offside
Offside, USA. Folarin Balogun is caught offside.
-
June 13, 2026 06:35
2:28 Attempt Saved
Attempt saved. Folarin Balogun (USA) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Orlando Gill (Paraguay). Assisted by Weston McKennie with a headed pass.
-
June 13, 2026 06:34
1:16 Miss
Attempt missed. Diego Gómez (Paraguay) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Antonio Sanabria.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 06:33
First half Free Kick Won
Julio Enciso (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
free kick
June 13, 2026 06:33
First half Free Kick Lost
Foul by Tyler Adams (USA).
-
June 13, 2026 06:32
First half Start
First Half begins.
-
June 13, 2026 05:33
FIFA World Cup Groups D preview
The USA team is chasing the American dream. Competing on home soil in the global competition for the first time since 1994, the national side, now led by Mauricio Pochettino, is locked in to Make America Great Again in ‘soccer’.
The big boys against the teams with a point to prove
The big boys against the teams with a point to prove
-
June 13, 2026 05:30
Paraguay squad list
Goalkeepers: Gatito Fernández (Cerro Porteño), Orlando Gill (San Lorenzo), Gastón Olveira (Olimpia)
Defenders: Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras), Júnior Alonso (Atlético Mineiro), Fabián Balbuena (Grêmio), Omar Alderete (Sunderland), Juan José Cáceres (Dynamo Moscow), Gustavo Velázquez (Cerro Porteño), José Canale (Lanus), Alexandro Maidana (Talleres)
Midfielders: Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United), Kaku (Al-Ain), Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps), Ramón Sosa (Palmeiras), Diego Gómez (Brighton), Damián Bobadilla (Sao Paulo), Braian Ojeda (Orlando City), Matías Galarza (Atlanta United), Maurício (Palmeiras)
Forwards: Antonio Sanabria (Cremonese), Julio Enciso (Strasbourg), Gabriel Ávalos (Independiente), Álex Arce (Independiente Rivadavia), Isidro Pitta (Red Bull Bragantino), Gustavo Caballero (Portsmouth)
-
June 13, 2026 05:29
United States of America squad list
Goalkeepers: Chris Brady (Chicago Fire), Matt Freese (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)
Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Celtic)
Midfielders: Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)
Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Tim Weah (Olympique Marseille), Haji Wright (Coventry City), Alejandro Zendejas (Club América)
-
June 13, 2026 05:11
Lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Published – June 13, 2026 05:44 am IST
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
- Access 10 free stories every month
- Save stories to read later
- Access to comment on every story
- Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
- Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
${ ind + 1 }
${ device }Last active – ${ la }