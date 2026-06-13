FIFA World Cup 2026 | USA VS Paraguay LIVE: U.S. wins 4-1 in dream start for World Cup co-hosts

Updated – June 13, 2026 09:11 am IST

Players of the United States celebrate after the World Cup Group D football match against Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, on June 12, 2026. | Photo Credit: AP

The USA won their opening Group D match on Saturday (June 13, 2026) against Paraguay 4-1. The U.S. started its goal haul within seven minutes in the first World ‌Cup tournament on its soil since 1994, thanks to an own goal by Damián Bobadilla.

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The win and emphatic scoreline put the U.S. in a favourable position already to progress from Group D, which also contains Australia and Turkiye.

Folarin Balogun brace and Gio Reyna curler fired the co-hosts to a 4-1 drubbing of Paraguay. Balogun scored two goals for the U.S. in the 30th and 42nd minutes. Reyna scored a superb fourth with the outside of his right foot that curled just inside the far post.

Mauricio’s left-footed goal, assisted by Julio Enciso, was the only one that Paraguay managed to score in their first World Cup appearance ‌since 2010.

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