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FIFA World Cup 2026 | USA VS Paraguay LIVE: U.S. wins 4-1 in dream start for World Cup co-hosts

By
Leslie Atkins
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0
91

Folarin Balogun scored the second and third goals for the U.S. in the 30th and 49th minutes of the match, which went into 98th minute

Updated – June 13, 2026 09:11 am IST

Players of the United States celebrate after the World Cup Group D football match against Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, on June 12, 2026.

Players of the United States celebrate after the World Cup Group D football match against Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, on June 12, 2026.
| Photo Credit:
AP

The USA won their opening Group D match on Saturday (June 13, 2026) against Paraguay 4-1. The U.S. started its goal haul within seven minutes in the first World ‌Cup tournament on its soil since 1994, thanks to an own goal by Damián Bobadilla.

Also read: Canada’s Larin salvages 1-1 draw against Bosnia in Group B opener

The win and emphatic scoreline put the U.S. in a favourable position already to progress from Group D, which also contains Australia and Turkiye.

Folarin Balogun brace and Gio Reyna curler fired the co-hosts to a 4-1 drubbing of Paraguay. Balogun scored two goals for the U.S. in the 30th and 42nd minutes. Reyna scored a superb fourth with the outside of his right foot that curled just inside the far post.

Mauricio’s left-footed goal, assisted by Julio Enciso, was the only one that Paraguay managed to score in their first World Cup appearance ‌since 2010.

The live blog is now closed.

FILTER UPDATES

  • full time

    June 13, 2026 08:32

    98:30

    Second Half ends, USA 4, Paraguay 1.

  • goal

    June 13, 2026 08:32

    97:21 Goal

    Goal! USA 4, Paraguay 1. Giovanni Reyna (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Freeman.

  • June 13, 2026 08:31

    96:09 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Timothy Weah (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Adams.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:29

    93:51 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Alejandro Romero (Paraguay).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:28

    93:51 Free Kick Won

    Sebastian Berhalter (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • June 13, 2026 08:28

    93:15 End Delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • June 13, 2026 08:27

    92:53 Start Delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Andrés Cubas (Paraguay).

  • yellow card

    June 13, 2026 08:27

    92:07 Yellow Card

    Júnior Alonso (Paraguay) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:26

    92:05 Free Kick Won

    Tyler Adams (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:26

    92:05 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Júnior Alonso (Paraguay).

  • half time

    June 13, 2026 08:25

    90:07 Added Time

    Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:25

    90:02 Free Kick Won

    Giovanni Reyna (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:25

    90:02 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Andrés Cubas (Paraguay).

  • June 13, 2026 08:23

    89:30 Miss

    Attempt missed. Sebastian Berhalter (USA) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:23

    88:42 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Timothy Weah (USA).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:23

    88:42 Free Kick Won

    Júnior Alonso (Paraguay) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • June 13, 2026 08:22

    88:02 Miss

    Attempt missed. Ricardo Pepi (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Weston McKennie.

  • yellow card

    June 13, 2026 08:22

    87:22 Yellow Card

    Álex Arce (Paraguay) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:22

    87:20 Free Kick Won

    Giovanni Reyna (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:22

    87:20 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Álex Arce (Paraguay).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:21

    85:49 Free Kick Won

    Tyler Adams (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:21

    85:49 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Omar Alderete (Paraguay).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:21

    85:20 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Ricardo Pepi (USA).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:21

    85:20 Free Kick Won

    Ramón Sosa (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:19

    83:45 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Giovanni Reyna (USA).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:18

    83:45 Free Kick Won

    Alejandro Romero (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • off side

    June 13, 2026 08:17

    82:38 Offside

    Offside, Paraguay. Gustavo Gómez is caught offside.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:16

    82:09 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Timothy Weah (USA).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:16

    82:09 Free Kick Won

    Julio Enciso (Paraguay) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • June 13, 2026 08:15

    81:23 Substitution

    Substitution, USA. Giovanni Reyna replaces Malik Tillman.

  • June 13, 2026 08:15

    79:50 Substitution

    Substitution, Paraguay. Alejandro Romero replaces Diego Gómez.

  • June 13, 2026 08:13

    78:55 Substitution

    Substitution, Paraguay. Gustavo Velázquez replaces Juan José Cáceres.

  • June 13, 2026 08:13

    78:48 Substitution

    Substitution, Paraguay. Ramón Sosa replaces Miguel Almirón.

  • yellow card

    June 13, 2026 08:13

    78:20 Yellow Card

    Diego Gómez (Paraguay) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:13

    78:17 Free Kick Won

    Malik Tillman (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:13

    78:17 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Diego Gómez (Paraguay).

  • corner

    June 13, 2026 08:11

    76:56 Corner

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Orlando Gill.

  • June 13, 2026 08:11

    76:49 Miss

    Attempt missed. Timothy Weah (USA) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Malik Tillman.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:11

    76:13 Free Kick Won

    Malik Tillman (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:11

    76:13 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Andrés Cubas (Paraguay).

  • June 13, 2026 08:09

    74:09 Attempt Saved

    Attempt saved. Malik Tillman (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Orlando Gill (Paraguay). Assisted by Ricardo Pepi.

  • goal

    June 13, 2026 08:07

    72:42 Goal

    Goal! USA 3, Paraguay 1. Mauricio (Paraguay) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Julio Enciso following a set piece situation.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:07

    72:05 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Antonee Robinson (USA).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:07

    72:05 Free Kick Won

    Juan José Cáceres (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • June 13, 2026 08:07

    71:39 Substitution

    Substitution, USA. Ricardo Pepi replaces Folarin Balogun.

  • June 13, 2026 08:05

    71:38 Substitution

    Substitution, USA. Timothy Weah replaces Sergiño Dest.

  • June 13, 2026 08:05

    71:33 End Delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • June 13, 2026 08:05

    70:55 Start Delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Folarin Balogun (USA).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:05

    70:34 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Juan José Cáceres (Paraguay).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 08:05

    70:34 Free Kick Won

    Malik Tillman (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • June 13, 2026 08:05

    70:28 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Paraguay) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Omar Alderete with a headed pass.

  • June 13, 2026 08:04

    70:15 End Delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • June 13, 2026 08:04

    67:16 Start Delay

    Delay in match for a drinks break.

  • June 13, 2026 08:00

    64:39 Miss

    Attempt missed. Diego Gómez (Paraguay) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Álex Arce.

  • June 13, 2026 08:00

    64:30 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Julio Enciso (Paraguay) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Júnior Alonso.

  • June 13, 2026 07:55

    61:35 Substitution

    Substitution, Paraguay. Álex Arce replaces Antonio Sanabria.

  • June 13, 2026 07:55

    60:10 Miss

    Attempt missed. Malik Tillman (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:54

    59:17 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Alex Freeman (USA).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:54

    59:17 Free Kick Won

    Julio Enciso (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • yellow card

    June 13, 2026 07:54

    58:51 Yellow Card

    Tyler Adams (USA) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:53

    58:45 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Tyler Adams (USA).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:53

    58:45 Free Kick Won

    Mauricio (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • corner

    June 13, 2026 07:53

    58:01 Corner

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Júnior Alonso.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:52

    57:13 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Chris Richards (USA).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:52

    57:13 Free Kick Won

    Julio Enciso (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • June 13, 2026 07:52

    56:35 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Malik Tillman (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Weston McKennie.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:50

    55:46 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Andrés Cubas (Paraguay).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:50

    55:46 Free Kick Won

    Tyler Adams (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • yellow card

    June 13, 2026 07:47

    52:05 Yellow Card

    Miguel Almirón (Paraguay) is shown the yellow card.

  • June 13, 2026 07:46

    51:26 Contentious Referee Decisions

    VAR Decision: Card Changed.

  • June 13, 2026 07:46

    51:23 End Delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • June 13, 2026 07:45

    50:45 Start Delay

    Delay in match (USA). VAR checking.

  • June 13, 2026 07:45

    50:35 Miss

    Attempt missed. Diego Gómez (Paraguay) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Julio Enciso with a cross following a set piece situation.

  • yellow card

    June 13, 2026 07:44

    49:38 Yellow Card

    Tim Ream (USA) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:44

    49:30 Free Kick Lost

    Miguel Almirón (Paraguay) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:44

    49:30 Free Kick Lost

    (USA) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  • June 13, 2026 07:44

    49:10 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Diego Gómez (Paraguay) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.

  • corner

    June 13, 2026 07:43

    48:28 Corner

    Corner, Paraguay. Conceded by Tim Ream.

  • June 13, 2026 07:43

    48:27 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Diego Gómez (Paraguay) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:43

    47:53 Free Kick Won

    Folarin Balogun (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:43

    47:53 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Gustavo Gómez (Paraguay).

  • June 13, 2026 07:43

    47:44 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Paraguay) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  • June 13, 2026 07:42

    46:56 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Folarin Balogun (USA) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.

  • June 13, 2026 07:39

    45′ Substitution

    Substitution, USA. Sebastian Berhalter replaces Christian Pulisic.

  • June 13, 2026 07:39

    45′ Start

    Second Half begins USA 3, Paraguay 0.

  • June 13, 2026 07:38

    45′ Substitution

    Substitution, Paraguay. Mauricio replaces Damián Bobadilla.

  • half time

    June 13, 2026 07:22

    50:15

    First Half ends, USA 3, Paraguay 0.

  • goal

    June 13, 2026 07:22

    49:02 Goal

    Goal! USA 3, Paraguay 0. Folarin Balogun (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Malik Tillman.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:19

    46:14 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Malik Tillman (USA).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:18

    46:14 Free Kick Won

    Miguel Almirón (Paraguay) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • half time

    June 13, 2026 07:17

    45′ Added Time

    Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:16

    44:07 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Chris Richards (USA).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:16

    44:07 Free Kick Won

    Antonio Sanabria (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • June 13, 2026 07:16

    42:50 Attempt Saved

    Attempt saved. Malik Tillman (USA) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal by Orlando Gill (Paraguay).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:14

    41:27 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Christian Pulisic (USA).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:14

    41:27 Free Kick Won

    Juan José Cáceres (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:13

    39:50 Free Kick Won

    Folarin Balogun (USA) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:13

    39:50 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Andrés Cubas (Paraguay).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:10

    38′ Free Kick Won

    Chris Richards (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 07:10

    38′ Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Antonio Sanabria (Paraguay).

  • June 13, 2026 07:10

    37′ Miss

    Attempt missed. Chris Richards (USA) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Malik Tillman with a cross following a corner.

  • corner

    June 13, 2026 07:09

    36:19 Corner

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Andrés Cubas.

  • June 13, 2026 07:09

    36:16 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Malik Tillman (USA) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  • June 13, 2026 07:07

    34:48 Miss

    Attempt missed. Folarin Balogun (USA) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Pulisic with a cross.

  • goal

    June 13, 2026 07:03

    30:19 Goal

    Goal! USA 2, Paraguay 0. Folarin Balogun (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.

  • off side

    June 13, 2026 07:00

    27:36 Offside

    Offside, USA. Folarin Balogun is caught offside.

  • June 13, 2026 07:00

    27′ End Delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • June 13, 2026 07:00

    23:45 Start Delay

    Delay in match for a drinks break.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 06:51

    19:19 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Juan José Cáceres (Paraguay).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 06:51

    19:19 Free Kick Won

    Folarin Balogun (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • June 13, 2026 06:50

    18:06 End Delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • June 13, 2026 06:50

    18:06 End Delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • June 13, 2026 06:50

    16:48 Start Delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Omar Alderete (Paraguay).

  • June 13, 2026 06:50

    16:48 Start Delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Chris Richards (USA).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 06:49

    16:36 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Chris Richards (USA).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 06:49

    16:36 Free Kick Won

    Omar Alderete (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • corner

    June 13, 2026 06:49

    15:53 Corner

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Damián Bobadilla.

  • June 13, 2026 06:46

    13:49 Miss

    Attempt missed. Julio Enciso (Paraguay) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miguel Almirón with a headed pass.

  • June 13, 2026 06:46

    12:40 End Delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • June 13, 2026 06:46

    12:36 Start Delay

    Delay in match (USA).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 06:44

    11:46 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Andrés Cubas (Paraguay).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 06:44

    11:46 Free Kick Won

    Malik Tillman (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • yellow card

    June 13, 2026 06:42

    9:02 Yellow Card

    Juan José Cáceres (Paraguay) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 06:41

    8:58 Free Kick Won

    Christian Pulisic (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 06:41

    8:58 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Juan José Cáceres (Paraguay).

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 06:41

    8:12 Free Kick Won

    Folarin Balogun (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 06:41

    8:12 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Gustavo Gómez (Paraguay).

  • June 13, 2026 06:39

    6:48 Own Goal

    Own Goal by Damián Bobadilla, Paraguay. USA 1, Paraguay 0.

  • off side

    June 13, 2026 06:36

    2:49 Offside

    Offside, USA. Folarin Balogun is caught offside.

  • June 13, 2026 06:35

    2:28 Attempt Saved

    Attempt saved. Folarin Balogun (USA) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Orlando Gill (Paraguay). Assisted by Weston McKennie with a headed pass.

  • June 13, 2026 06:34

    1:16 Miss

    Attempt missed. Diego Gómez (Paraguay) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Antonio Sanabria.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 06:33

    First half Free Kick Won

    Julio Enciso (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 13, 2026 06:33

    First half Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Tyler Adams (USA).

  • June 13, 2026 06:32

    First half Start

    First Half begins.

  • June 13, 2026 05:33

    FIFA World Cup Groups D preview

    The USA team is chasing the American dream. Competing on home soil in the global competition for the first time since 1994, the national side, now led by Mauricio Pochettino, is locked in to Make America Great Again in ‘soccer’. 

    The big boys against the teams with a point to prove

    The big boys against the teams with a point to prove

  • June 13, 2026 05:30

    Paraguay squad list

    Goalkeepers: Gatito Fernández (Cerro Porteño), Orlando Gill (San Lorenzo), Gastón Olveira (Olimpia)

    Defenders: Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras), Júnior Alonso (Atlético Mineiro), Fabián Balbuena (Grêmio), Omar Alderete (Sunderland), Juan José Cáceres (Dynamo Moscow), Gustavo Velázquez (Cerro Porteño), José Canale (Lanus), Alexandro Maidana (Talleres)

    Midfielders: Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United), Kaku (Al-Ain), Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps), Ramón Sosa (Palmeiras), Diego Gómez (Brighton), Damián Bobadilla (Sao Paulo), Braian Ojeda (Orlando City), Matías Galarza (Atlanta United), Maurício (Palmeiras)

    Forwards: Antonio Sanabria (Cremonese), Julio Enciso (Strasbourg), Gabriel Ávalos (Independiente), Álex Arce (Independiente Rivadavia), Isidro Pitta (Red Bull Bragantino), Gustavo Caballero (Portsmouth)

  • June 13, 2026 05:29

    United States of America squad list

    Goalkeepers: Chris Brady (Chicago Fire), Matt Freese (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

    Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Celtic)

    Midfielders: Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)

    Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Tim Weah (Olympique Marseille), Haji Wright (Coventry City), Alejandro Zendejas (Club América)

  • June 13, 2026 05:11

    Lineup

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Published – June 13, 2026 05:44 am IST

The Hindu

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