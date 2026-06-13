Check drugs and narcotics trafficking, Minister tells officials

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments S. Ramesh on Friday urged the officials of various departments to take steps to check the movement and use of banned drugs and narcotics in the district.

Chairing a review meeting with officials, Mr. Ramesh said the State government had committed to safeguard the people from drug abuse. There was a need for enhanced vigil against iellgal sale of drugs and banned tobacco items. The officials concerned should take steps against those responsible for it.

He said importance should be given to creating necessary infrastructure such as drinking water supply, roads, bridges, sanitation facilities and so on. Attention should be paid to environment protection, solid waste management, and cleanliness. Government schemes should be implemented in a transparent manner and on time. Officials should utilise digital technology to offer various services to the people.

Later, the Minister said that he would review the progress of various schemes with the officials once in a month.

Deputy Speaker M. Ravisankar, Collector Pratik Tayal, Commissioner of Police N. Kamini, Corporation Commissioner Veer Pratap Singh, Additional Collector (Development) T. Swati, Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh, and senior officials of various departments were present.