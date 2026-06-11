16 C
London
Friday, June 12, 2026
Subscribe
Home Books Young Kannada movie skills unify for ‘Nammuru Nammavaru’, an anthem versus corruption

Young Kannada movie skills unify for ‘Nammuru Nammavaru’, an anthem versus corruption

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
83

Upgraded on

:

10 Jun 2026, 3:23 am

A group of young skills from the Kannada movie market has actually come together to raise awareness versus corruption, oppression, and social inequality through’Nammuru Nammavarua socially mindful music album. Produced by Aaroha Films in association with Aara Films, the awareness anthem has actually been backed by supporter and social activist Sandeep Patil from Hangal and was launched on June 5.

At a time when corruption and inequality continue to impact common people, the group intends to trigger discussions and motivate cumulative action through music. The album includes a number of familiar faces, consisting of Bhavatheera Yaana star Tejas Kiran, DKD popularity Shashin R, Sri Raghavendra Mahatme star Bhavani Purohit, and Maggi Pustaka star Sandeep Rajagopal, together with young stars Sunil, Arun, and Murudayya.

The tune has actually been made up and sung by Mayur Ambekallu, who has actually formerly drawn attention for his operate in movies such as Shakhahaari Bhavatheera Yaanaand PabbarThe lyrics have actually been penned by Vishak Nagalapura. Tejas Kiran and Mayur Ambekallu have likewise collectively directed the video, bringing its message of unity and social duty to life through striking visuals.

The technical group consists of cinematographer Shivashankar Noorambada, editor and DI artist Anu Ranjan HR, and audiographer Shibin Nadu Veettil. Together, they have actually assisted form the job into a sleek and impactful musical declaration.

Discussing the album, the group stated, “This is a genuine effort produced society with no expectation of returns. Through this tune, we have actually revealed our connection to the soil, the heat of individuals, the spirit of cumulative action, and the power of unity through music and visuals. This is not simply a tune; it is a cumulative voice that shows the dedication of regular individuals who look for modification. Our company believe the principle of’Nammuru Nammavaruwill resonate with every heart.”

The tune has actually currently started getting motivating actions from listeners, who have actually valued its socially appropriate message and its require awareness and modification.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Popular

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here