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Business Young Kannada movie skills unify for ‘Nammuru Nammavaru’, an anthem versus corruption By Leslie Atkins - 83

Upgraded on : 10 Jun 2026, 3:23 am A group of young skills from the Kannada movie market has actually come together to raise awareness versus corruption, oppression, and social inequality through’Nammuru Nammavarua socially mindful music album. Produced by Aaroha Films in association with Aara Films, the awareness anthem has actually been backed by supporter and social activist Sandeep Patil from Hangal and was launched on June 5. At a time when corruption and inequality continue to impact common people, the group intends to trigger discussions and motivate cumulative action through music. The album includes a number of familiar faces, consisting of Bhavatheera Yaana star Tejas Kiran, DKD popularity Shashin R, Sri Raghavendra Mahatme star Bhavani Purohit, and Maggi Pustaka star Sandeep Rajagopal, together with young stars Sunil, Arun, and Murudayya.

The tune has actually been made up and sung by Mayur Ambekallu, who has actually formerly drawn attention for his operate in movies such as Shakhahaari Bhavatheera Yaanaand PabbarThe lyrics have actually been penned by Vishak Nagalapura. Tejas Kiran and Mayur Ambekallu have likewise collectively directed the video, bringing its message of unity and social duty to life through striking visuals.

The technical group consists of cinematographer Shivashankar Noorambada, editor and DI artist Anu Ranjan HR, and audiographer Shibin Nadu Veettil. Together, they have actually assisted form the job into a sleek and impactful musical declaration.