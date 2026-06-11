Young Kannada movie skills unify for ‘Nammuru Nammavaru’, an anthem versus corruption

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10 Jun 2026, 3:23 am
A group of young skills from the Kannada movie market has actually come together to raise awareness versus corruption, oppression, and social inequality through’Nammuru Nammavarua socially mindful music album. Produced by Aaroha Films in association with Aara Films, the awareness anthem has actually been backed by supporter and social activist Sandeep Patil from Hangal and was launched on June 5.
At a time when corruption and inequality continue to impact common people, the group intends to trigger discussions and motivate cumulative action through music. The album includes a number of familiar faces, consisting of Bhavatheera Yaana star Tejas Kiran, DKD popularity Shashin R, Sri Raghavendra Mahatme star Bhavani Purohit, and Maggi Pustaka star Sandeep Rajagopal, together with young stars Sunil, Arun, and Murudayya.