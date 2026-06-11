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Home Books Aishwarya Rajesh set for Kannada launching

Aishwarya Rajesh set for Kannada launching

By
Leslie Atkins
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Aishwarya Rajesh (L) and Amogh Vijay (R)

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10 Jun 2026, 3:21 am

For filmmaker Amogh Vijay, the imagine directing a Kannada movie has actually lived in spite of investing almost a years in the United States. Considering that moving there in 2016, the aiming director has actually preserved a strong connection to Kannada movie theater, which long-cherished aspiration is now lastly taking shape.

Amogh Vijay is all set to direct a movie that will be headlined by well-known star Aishwarya Rajesh, which will be the star’s very first Kannada-language task.

Having actually gotten first-hand experience dealing with a number of tasks in numerous imaginative capabilities, Amogh Vijay has actually now penned an initial script that he will direct himself. The job, backed by US-based production home Mvrick Productions, is presently in the early phases of pre-production, with shooting likely to begin in September. The makers are likewise preparing to launch the movie in Tamil and Telugu. A main statement, consisting of information of the supporting cast and team, is anticipated in the coming months.

The advancement is especially fascinating since Aishwarya Rajesh has actually long been a name connected with Kannada movie theater, although none of those partnerships materialised. She was formerly connected to Uttarakaanda, starring Dhananjaya, which is yet to go on floorings. Reports had actually likewise connected her to a prospective task opposite Dhruva Sarja. Now, it appears that her Kannada launching will lastly take place through Amogh Vijay’s movie.

For many years, Aishwarya has actually made a credibility for selecting performance-driven functions over traditional business trips. From her acclaimed turn in the Tamil movie Kaaka Muttai to well-known efficiencies in Kanaawhere she played a hopeful cricketer, and Farhanaa mental drama that showcased her adaptability, the star has actually regularly shown her capability to bring intricate stories.

The star continues to remain hectic throughout several markets. She has a jam-packed slate of Tamil and Telugu jobs and is understood for picking movies that mix strong material with traditional appeal.

For Amogh Vijay, working together with a star of Aishwarya Rajesh’s calibre for his Kannada movie is a considerable advance. The director is stated to be putting together a fascinating ensemble cast and is currently in talks with a couple of stars for essential functions. The job represents fulfilment and a homecoming of sorts, with movie theater functioning as the bridge back to his roots.

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